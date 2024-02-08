Tokyo Disneyland Reveals More Details For Special Event Surrounding Closure of Space Mountain

As previously promised, Tokyo Disney Resort is sharing more details about their special event commemorating the closure of their opening day attraction, Space Mountain, for a radical reimagining.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” will be presented at Tokyo Disneyland Park from April 9 through July 31, 2024.

This special event will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the current version of Space Mountain, a popular and beloved attraction since the grand opening of Tokyo Disneyland, before it temporarily closes for renovation at the end of the day on July 31, 2024.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy decorations themed to the event in the area surrounding the attraction, as well as a space themed photo location.

The area in and around the Space Mountain attraction will feature decorations and a photo location themed to “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” At the entrance to the attraction, guests will be greeted by the special event logo and a banner with the words “The Final Ignition!” In the surrounding area, guests can find the “Space Photo Place,” a photo location with motifs of the current version of the spacecraft from Space Mountain, where guests can take photos as if they are traveling through space. Guests can relive their memories of Space Mountain and take a picture to commemorate their final space voyage on the current attraction.

Additionally, special merchandise and menu items will be available. During the event, guests will have the chance to experience a thrilling journey on the current version of Space Mountain one more time. Space Mountain and its surrounding area will undergo a major transformation, with the renovated attraction scheduled to debut in 2027. This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor coaster but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will provide guests with even more thrills. Guests can look forward to the newly evolved Space Mountain at Tomorrowland and the fun that awaits them. – Space Mountain is presented by Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd.

Items with designs inspired by “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!”, incorporating elements of the current and upcoming version of the attraction, will be available for purchase from April 8. Additionally, as part of the “Tokyo Disney Resort Circulating Smiles” program, a patch badge created from upcycled costumes worn by Space Mountain cast members will be available. This can be attached to bags or pouches, serving as a perfect memento of Space Mountain.

At Tokyo Disneyland, special menu items to enjoy “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” even more will be available from April 1. Tomorrowland Terrace will be offering a Sparking Jelly Drink (Coca Cola & Lemon-Vanilla) infused with passion fruit jelly and lemon. This refreshing beverage, enhanced with the essence of vanilla beans, boasts a sweet vanilla aroma. Additionally, select popcorn wagons around the Park, including those in Tomorrowland, will offer regular-sized boxes of salted popcorn inspired by “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” with designs of Mickey Mouse. Guests can enjoy these limited-time popcorn-filled boxes, which are also ideal for capturing memorable photos.

During the event, as a token of appreciation for guests, special stickers will be distributed at Tomorrowland, regardless of whether guests have experienced the attraction or not. Details will be available on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website.

Hyperion Lounge (lobby lounge) at Disney Ambassador Hotel will offer the special menu item, “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” Premium Sweets Set. Guests can enjoy a plate full of sweets themed to outer space, as well as dishes inspired by the planets, creating a delectable treat that perfectly complements their space travel adventure with Space Mountain.

From April 8, Disney Resort Line will offer day passes with designs themed to “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” which will be available for purchase at the ticket machines of Disney Resort Line stations.