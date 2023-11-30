At Disney California Adventure Park, guests can enjoy a special pre-show to World of Color – Season of Light featuring Disney's Wish.

What's Happening:

. It is described as: “Discover the story behind the wishing star in an all-new World of Color – Season of Light pre-show, featuring Asha and Star from Disney Animation’s latest film Wish. As the lights dim around Paradise Bay, the lagoon springs to life with soaring music, animated projections, majestic fountains, dazzling lasers, and sparkling lighting effects which magically combine to tell the story of how stars can guide, inspire, and remind us to believe anything is possible.”

Check out the video below.

How to View World of Color – Season of Light: (According to the Disneyland Resort website)

The roped-off, reserved viewing areas offer the best vantage point to fully experience World of Color – Season of Light.

All reserved viewing areas for World of Color – Season of Light are standing-room only.

In order to enter the reserved viewing areas, Guests must present one of the following:

A valid virtual queue selection for World of Color – Season of Light (one per Guest)

A valid voucher from a World of Color Dining Package or World of Color Dessert Party (one per Guest)

Additional viewing for each performance is located around Paradise Bay on a first-come, first-served basis.