The Most Notorious Spider-Man Story Ever Told Is Set To Get A Sequel This Summer

The most notorious Spider-Man story ever told gets a sequel in July, further exploring Peter Parker’s future while introducing new takes on Black Cat and Miles Morales.

In 2006, Kaare Andrews’ groundbreaking Spider-Man: Reign series introduced Marvel

series introduced This July, Kaare Andrews returns to this landmark, genre-defying saga in SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II.

The five-issue limited series will reveal more experiences this older, grizzled Peter Parker has had to endure from epic tragedies to inspiring triumphs. But hope always remains! In addition to the bleak, fans will meet an all-new Black Cat, and catch up with another Spidey—Peter isn’t the only one who aged… wait until you see what happened to Miles!

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II will be available in July.

Kaare Andrews: “I never imagined that I would ever be creating a sequel to a comic series from so long ago, my first major work in comics. Nor did I anticipate that a four-issue mini-series would continue to vibrate in the public consciousness today. But without fail, Spider-Man: Reign is mentioned in articles, lists, and social media posts. Many call it the most infamous Spider-Man story ever told. But for me, what’s kept it relevant is the love behind creating that book. This is the character I grew up with, the one that taught me how to be a man, how to live with failure and keep standing back up, the unrelenting force of trying to make things better… Reign was full of tragic and dark absurdity that only a young creator could come up with. A way to challenge the idea of personal power and responsibility. But as I’ve grown older, and after sitting with this story for so long, I started to ask myself this question, ‘what if there was a way to go back and change what happened? What if I could fix everything?’"