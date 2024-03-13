New Limited Time Spring Menu Offerings Coming to Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs

Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs will be offering some limited time menu items starting March 18th and running through April 30th.

What’s Available:

Entree Salad

Embark on a journey refreshing as a spring breeze with our new Apple, Walnut and Gorgonzola Salad.

Crisp Granny Smith apple chunks, spiced walnuts, Gorgonzola, tomatoes, and dried cranberries are topped with our signature Italian vinaigrette.

Enjoy as-is or add a protein for an additional charge.

Side Dishes

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Indulge in our Lobster Mac & Cheese, a decadent twist on a classic favorite.

Immerse your taste buds in the creamy richness of a five-cheese sauce infused with lobster and topped with black pepper and a sprig of parsley.

Upgrade as substitution with grille specialties only, $6.99.

Spring Seasonal Vegetable Medley

Our Spring Seasonal Vegetable mix consists of a dazzling spectacle of colors with zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, broccoli, and baby carrots with herb butter and Italian seasoning.

Free upgrade as substitution with grille specialties only.

Desserts

Lemon Meringue Pie

Homemade lemon meringue on graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream, dollops of toasted meringue & a lemon wheel.

This citrusy symphony of sweet and tart notes will leave your palate singing for more.

Creamy Dreamy Creamsicle Milkshake

Creamsicle ice cream is topped with homemade whipped cream, sprinkled with orange rock candies, an orange-flavored wafer, and creamsicle-flavored licorice bites and orange slice candies.

Indulge your sweet tooth with the whimsical treat that evokes childhood nostalgia with every sip.

