Stephen A. Smith Gets Into Heated Discussion on Pixar’s “Cars”

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known ESPN personalities of all time. Known for his over-the-top antics in discussions about the NBA, NFL, things of that nature, Smith isn’t typically one to discuss the films of Disney-Pixar. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

ESPN’s “The Stephen A. Smith Show” sees the television personality discuss the latest news in sports and taking calls from fans to answer questions and get into heated debates.

Yesterday’s episode saw Smith answer a call from a fan who wanted to know where the host stands on Lightning McQueen’s status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in all of sports.

Surprisingly, Smith is not at all caught off guard by the question and instead refutes the idea of considering Lightning McQueen as the GOAT because Strip Weathers has won the same number of Piston Cups (7).

The caller tries to argue that Weathers raced in an era when it was easier to win a Piston Cup, but Smith shrugs off that point.

Smith changes gears and brings up the Fast & Furious franchise with the caller after he reveals that he is 21 years old.

The caller points out that Cars is real to little kids, at which point Smith flips to the villain role and shouts "You're not a little kid, you're 21! You would have a point if you were seven years old calling me!"

Watch the clip from the show in the video below: