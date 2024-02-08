New Magic Key Straw Clip Featuring Stitch Arrives At Disneyland Resort

New fun Disney beverage accessories have begun to appear at the Disneyland Resort, one featuring everyone’s favorite lovable troublemaking genetic experiment, Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can get their hands on a special straw clip, available for purchase at select locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The straw clip features the sweet but troublesome genetic Experiment 626, AKA Stitch from 2002’s Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch.

The new straw clip features the fan-favorite character clutching a heart, perfect for celebrating the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

The special Magic Key holder Straw Clip can be picked up while supplies last for $6.99 at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Gibson Girl Troubador Tavern Lemonade Cart near the Tomorrowland Expo Center Popcorn Cart near the Star Trader Pretzel Cart near Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Galactic Grill Alien Pizza Planet Golden Horseshoe Stage Door Cafe Hungry Bear Harbour Galley Royal Street Veranda Disney California Adventure: Mortimer’s Market Smokejumper’s Grill Schmoozies! Stadium Vending at Disney California Adventure

Limit one per person, per transaction. No discounts apply. A Magic Key holder must present a valid Magic Key to purchase. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry. Magic Key park reservations are limited, and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, blockout dates and capacity.

Also available for all to enjoy is a new Play in the Parks Thermo Sipper that can be picked up for $15.99. While this one was spotted at Mortimer’s Market, it is likely they are available at different locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.