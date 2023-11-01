Signage for Summer House on the Lake Lights Up Disney Springs at Night

Although construction still continues on Summer House on the Lake, the signage for Disney Springs’ newest restaurant can now be seen all lit up at night.

When walking through Disney Springs this weekend, we noticed the recently installed signage for Summer House on the Lake lit up at night.

Construction on the former spot of Bongos Cuban Cafe began in November 2022, and a year later, there’s still no word when the restaurant will open, other than “2023.”

Summer House Santa Monica is a restaurant with two existing locations – in Chicago and North Bethesda.

The Summer House Santa Monica offers the following description of the restaurant: The place where summer never ends! Located in Chicago, IL, and North Bethesda, MD, Summer House brings the sunshine all year round. The California-inspired menu, led by Chef Ben Goodnick, features simple ingredients sourced from local grower partnerships and sustainable products. Rosé is poured all day off the signature Rosé Cart, alongside an extensive wine and handcrafted cocktail list. And no matter the weather, the bright and airy vibes always fill the atmosphere. Whether you’re in for date night, a family get-together, or brunch with friends, summer is waiting for you on the other side.

Until we get some more details on the Disney Springs location, you can check out Summer House Santa Monica’s Instagram account

You can find more information on the existing locations here