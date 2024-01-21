Tarzan’s Treehouse Reopens After Nearly 4 Year Closure at Hong Kong Disneyland

Having been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tarzan’s Treehouse has finally reopened to guests at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Michael Moriarty, the Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort shared news of the reopening of Tarzan’s Treehouse on his Instagram account.

The attraction has been closed since Hong Kong Disneyland first closed due to the pandemic on January 26th, 2020.

This version of Tarzan’s Treehouse serves as the focal point of Adventureland, located in the middle of the Rivers of Adventure. Guests must board rafts to access Tarzan’s Treehouse, similarly to how Tom Sawyer Island

Once on the island, you can explore Tarzan’s amazing living conditions and relive his jungle story at this attraction based on the hit Disney film. Climb a wooden staircase made of salvaged shipwreck items and cross a suspension bridge to reach Tarzan’s jungle treehouse.

Overgrown with vines and moss, the stately tree house is home to vignettes from Tarzan's amazing life story. As you make your way up and around the towering tree, behold cleverly constructed rooms and illustrations from Jane's sketchbook that provide vivid details of Tarzan’s life—including how he was saved from the savage leopard Sabor, raised by kindly gorilla Kala and loved by Jane Porter.

Since the last time Tarzan’s Treehouse was open, the original version of the attraction at Disneyland has been transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse Swiss Family Robinson.