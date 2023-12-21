The Creative Journey Behind “A Holiday Wish Come True” Tree Lighting Ceremony at Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney Live Entertainment and Disney Moments HK shared a video on their Instagram page showing the creative journey behind the newly enhanced tree lighting ceremony at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Show Director Matt Coombes takes us inside the creative journey behind the newly enhanced tree lighting ceremony at Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • The show features beloved Christmas carols, animated LED lights on the tree, and magical projection effects along Main Street, U.S.A.
  • New for this year, “A Holiday Wish Come True” Tree Lighting Ceremony has been elevated with the inclusion of illuminated drones, casting magic in the air and further lighting up the night to create a wonderful winter moment for Hong Kong Disneyland guests.
  • Check out the video below.

