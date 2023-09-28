The Disney Halloween Festival is Back This Year Starting October 1st at Disneyland Paris

The Disney Halloween Festival is back this year, from October 1 to November 5, 2023, at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

After long months of preparation, the Disney Villains, the Mysterious Hosts and the Prankster Spirits that are Mickey, Minnie and their friends will be happy to thrill young and old, from October 1 to November 5, 2023.

This year, these 3 mischievous teams will come together to bring visitors the most diabolically funny Disney Halloween Festival.

All you have to do is choose your side! Immersive decorations and atmosphere, unforgettable encounters, terribly fun activities and attractions and many other surprises will be on offer for this unmissable autumn celebration.

A Halloween Atmosphere:

Grimacing pumpkins, light garlands, adorable little specters, flower beds and foliage – 37,000 in total – specially chosen for the occasion, will dress the park in a flamboyant autumnal dress.

To go even further into detail, one of the selected plants, Calluna Sunset Zoé, will evolve with the season and temperatures and will go from lime green to orange.

Visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in a very colorful universe showcased in the heart of Frontierland.

This mischievous atmosphere will guarantee total immersion in the captivating atmosphere of Halloween.

A Group of Abominably Funny Villains:

The evil team of Disney Villains, bringing together Cruella, Jafar, Gaston, Captain Hook and the Queen of Hearts, will compete in mischief to make the most innocent souls tremble during thrilling encounters.

At nightfall, before the incredible Disney Dreams! nighttime show – mixing cutting-edge technology, projections, laser games and water jets with pyrotechnic effects – this emblematic team will have a major surprise in store for visitors thanks to "Un Crépuscule avec les Méchants Disney" during which they will storm Sleeping Beauty’s Castle during a bewitching sequence animated with music, video projection and choreographed fountains.

Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, The Highlight of the "Prankster Spirits":

Disney Characters will have more than one trick up their sleeve to create the best Halloween Festivals.

Always up for fun, the "Prankster Spirits" will parade to the rhythm of danceable music before meeting up for a wild moment in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle during the unmissable cavalcade: Mickey's Halloween Celebration.

Visitors will be able to meet this merry band led by Goofy, Chip and Dale and their friends dressed in their best Halloween costumes, to experience unforgettable moments.

Phantom Manor and its mysterious hosts, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: attractions that will thrill young and old alike.

With its thrilling attractions, Disneyland Paris will be the ideal place to celebrate Halloween.

Guided by the enigmatic Mysterious Hosts within Phantom Manor, visitors will invite themselves to the great ghost ball.

The more daring can also be tempted by a dizzying 13-story fall in the dark in The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Everything is allowed. Little ones will have the opportunity to meet the hidden Witch in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, face the impressive whale Monstro in Les Voyages de Pinocchio or try to escape the Queen of Hearts in Alice's Curious Labyrint. Thrills and bursts of laughter guaranteed!

Crazy Appetizing New Products:

To satisfy the huge appetite of even the most gourmands, the park will offer a whole range of exclusive delights inspired by the "Prankster Spirits", the Disney Villains and the Mysterious Hosts.

This will be the opportunity or never to bite into a Chauve-Sour'hiii Burger, to taste a tasty Salad of Lost Souls, to melt for a Madame Leota Sundae or an incredible Sorcerer's Crumble, while sipping a Malicious Elixir or a Nectar Diabolical… Deliciously biting new products available in certain restaurant outlets in the destination from September 29 to November 9.

Irresistible Halloween Products

To extend the fun, the Halloween spirit will extend, as it does every year, to the park’s shops. Which memory should you set your sights on?

Irresistible gifts featuring the Prankster Spirits, Disney Villains and Mysterious Hosts… there will be something for everyone!

Children's costumes, mugs, key rings and even headbands… Visit the Emporium, Thunder Mesa Merchantile Building, Le Coffre du Capitaine, Tower Hotel Gifts and World of Disney stores.

A Day to Celebrate Halloween on the 31st:

On October 31, 2023, visitors will be able to enjoy this unmissable event, dressed in their most beautiful costumes.

And to extend the fun, opening hours will be extended until 11:00 p.m. to soak up this unique Halloween atmosphere.

A Terribly Delicious Experience at Disney Village:

From October 21 to November 5, M&M’S, official partner of the Halloween season, will welcome thrill-seekers for the first time to the heart of its mysterious “Fun and Thrills” mansion at Disney Village.

This unique experience will offer its guests the opportunity to enter this landmark that is as intriguing as it is delicious, and to take on a whole set of challenges around the smoking cauldron, the scary cupboard or even the famous portrait gallery… Thrills guaranteed!