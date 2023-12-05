The Disney Wish Grand Hall Looks Festive This Holiday Season

Disney loves to decorate for the holidays, and that includes Disney Cruise Line. We have some photos from the Disney Wish Grand Hall, which has been made very festive this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating the holidays and decorating its beautiful ships.

As you can see, the Disney Wish is no exception, as the Grand Hall is looking festive.

Christmas trees and lights decorate this beautiful area and make for wonderful photo opportunities with your family and friends.

There's even a gingerbread tower that is a beautiful piece of art.

The chandelier always looks stunning, but you will notice how it is even more beautiful for this holiday season.

The Disney Wish Grant Hall features an atrium stage that hosts dedicated shows and interactive entertainment. You'll see some of your favorite characters joining in on the holiday fun.