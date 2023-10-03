The Edison at Disney Springs Hosting “The Cocktail Archives” Event

The Edison at Disney Springs is a great place to stop and great a drink any time, but for those looking for a journey through the history of drinks, they have a very special event just for you. The Edison will host “The Cocktail Archives: A Historic Perspective of Mixology” on Saturday, October 21.

Is history dry? Sometimes. But not when you're experiencing it through expertly crafted cocktails.

Let The Edison's mixologists take you on a centuries-long journey — from Victorian London through 21st century America.

Each era's drink will be expertly paired with small bites to enhance the experience (and the spirits).

Times change, but one thing remains the same: From absinthe to the Negroni, and from the old fashioned to the margarita, there's nothing quite like an exquisitely mixed cocktail.

The Edison's mixologists are concocting eight incredible historically-inspired libation stations (plus a bonus station for VIP ticket holders).

General admission will be $75 and guaranteed seating will be $90. You can get your tickets to the event here

The event will begin at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 21.

The Menu:

1682 Victorian punch bowl Food Pairing: Sugarcane grilled yakitori shrimp, local honey, sambal

1792 Absinthe Fountain Station Food Pairing: Kusshi oyster shooters, absinthe mignonette

1850 The Old Fashioned Food Pairing: The Edison candied bacon

1919 The Negroni Food Pairing: Caprese (fresh mozzarella, toy box tomatoes, salsa verde)

1930 Jungle Bird Tiki Cocktail Food Pairing: Tuna poke, maui sweet onion, scallions, kukui nuts

2003 Margarita with cocktail caviar Food Pairing: Victo Carnitas taco (corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime, queso fresco)

2009 Liquid nitrogen caipirinha Food Pairing: Guacamole station, house chips, plantain, taro, purple potato

2014 Zero proof station Food Pairing: Ice pops (cucumber + melon, mango + basil, watermelon + strawberry)



VIP Bonus Station: