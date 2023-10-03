The Edison at Disney Springs Hosting “The Cocktail Archives” Event

The Edison at Disney Springs is a great place to stop and great a drink any time, but for those looking for a journey through the history of drinks, they have a very special event just for you. The Edison will host “The Cocktail Archives: A Historic Perspective of Mixology” on Saturday, October 21.
- Is history dry? Sometimes. But not when you're experiencing it through expertly crafted cocktails.
- Let The Edison's mixologists take you on a centuries-long journey — from Victorian London through 21st century America.
- Each era's drink will be expertly paired with small bites to enhance the experience (and the spirits).
- Times change, but one thing remains the same: From absinthe to the Negroni, and from the old fashioned to the margarita, there's nothing quite like an exquisitely mixed cocktail.
- The Edison's mixologists are concocting eight incredible historically-inspired libation stations (plus a bonus station for VIP ticket holders).
- General admission will be $75 and guaranteed seating will be $90. You can get your tickets to the event here.
- The event will begin at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 21.
The Menu:
- 1682
- Victorian punch bowl
- Food Pairing: Sugarcane grilled yakitori shrimp, local honey, sambal
- 1792
- Absinthe Fountain Station
- Food Pairing: Kusshi oyster shooters, absinthe mignonette
- 1850
- The Old Fashioned
- Food Pairing: The Edison candied bacon
- 1919
- The Negroni
- Food Pairing: Caprese (fresh mozzarella, toy box tomatoes, salsa verde)
- 1930
- Jungle Bird Tiki Cocktail
- Food Pairing: Tuna poke, maui sweet onion, scallions, kukui nuts
- 2003
- Margarita with cocktail caviar
- Food Pairing: Victo Carnitas taco (corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime, queso fresco)
- 2009
- Liquid nitrogen caipirinha
- Food Pairing: Guacamole station, house chips, plantain, taro, purple potato
- 2014
- Zero proof station
- Food Pairing: Ice pops (cucumber + melon, mango + basil, watermelon + strawberry)
VIP Bonus Station:
- 1908
- Clover club
- Food Pairing: A-5 tataki, 20-year balsamic, juniper sea salt