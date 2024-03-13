The Edison at Disney Springs to Host “Whiskey & Wonder” Event with Delicious Pairings and More

On April 13 at noon, The Edison at Disney Springs will host its “Whiskey & Wonder” event, inviting guests to discover the smooth, bold and mysterious character of whiskey.

The event will feature beverage demonstrations by The Edison’s team of expert mixologists and various whiskey tastings, accompanied by savory and sweet bites.

Guests will enjoy pairings like Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo and Porthole with St. Louis Ribs.

Tickets are available starting at $75. VIP tickets are $90 and include guaranteed seating and early admission at 11:30 a.m.

An exclusive luxury station with Spherified Black Manhattan served alongside A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop can be added to any ticket for $40.

Space is limited, so be sure to reserve now. To purchase tickets, visit the link here.

Whiskey & Wonder Pairings: