The Edison at Disney Springs to Host “Whiskey & Wonder” Event with Delicious Pairings and More

by |
Tags: , ,

On April 13 at noon, The Edison at Disney Springs will host its “Whiskey & Wonder” event, inviting guests to discover the smooth, bold and mysterious character of whiskey.

  • The event will feature beverage demonstrations by The Edison’s team of expert mixologists and various whiskey tastings, accompanied by savory and sweet bites.
  • Guests will enjoy pairings like Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo and Porthole with St. Louis Ribs.
  • Tickets are available starting at $75. VIP tickets are $90 and include guaranteed seating and early admission at 11:30 a.m.
  • An exclusive luxury station with Spherified Black Manhattan served alongside A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop can be added to any ticket for $40.
  • Space is limited, so be sure to reserve now. To purchase tickets, visit the link here.

Whiskey & Wonder Pairings:

  • Barrel-aged Boulevardier with Carnitas Tostadas
  • Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo
  • Whiskey Smash French Press with Sugarcane Shrimp
  • Single-malt American Whiskey with Clothesline Bacon Station
  • Porthole with St. Louis Ribs
  • Lynchburg Peach Lemonade with Biscuits & Country Ham
  • Liquid Nitrogen Whiskey Ice Cream (dairy-free available) with Handmade Waffle Cone
  • Nitro Irish Coffee Draft with Tiramisu Push Pop
  • LUXURY STATION: Spherified Black Manhattan with A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack