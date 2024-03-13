The Edison at Disney Springs to Host “Whiskey & Wonder” Event with Delicious Pairings and More

On April 13 at noon, The Edison at Disney Springs will host its “Whiskey & Wonder” event, inviting guests to discover the smooth, bold and mysterious character of whiskey.
- The event will feature beverage demonstrations by The Edison’s team of expert mixologists and various whiskey tastings, accompanied by savory and sweet bites.
- Guests will enjoy pairings like Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo and Porthole with St. Louis Ribs.
- Tickets are available starting at $75. VIP tickets are $90 and include guaranteed seating and early admission at 11:30 a.m.
- An exclusive luxury station with Spherified Black Manhattan served alongside A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop can be added to any ticket for $40.
- Space is limited, so be sure to reserve now. To purchase tickets, visit the link here.
Whiskey & Wonder Pairings:
- Barrel-aged Boulevardier with Carnitas Tostadas
- Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo
- Whiskey Smash French Press with Sugarcane Shrimp
- Single-malt American Whiskey with Clothesline Bacon Station
- Porthole with St. Louis Ribs
- Lynchburg Peach Lemonade with Biscuits & Country Ham
- Liquid Nitrogen Whiskey Ice Cream (dairy-free available) with Handmade Waffle Cone
- Nitro Irish Coffee Draft with Tiramisu Push Pop
- LUXURY STATION: Spherified Black Manhattan with A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop