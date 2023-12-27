The Edison Brings Back Popular Dish Through December 31st

You still have a few days left to try a popular dish at The Edison in Disney Springs. The Prime Rib, served with black truffle, creamy mash, and au jus, is back through December 31.

What's Happening:

The Edison at Disney Springs is bringing back a fan-favorite dish just for the holidays.

From now through December 31, guests can enjoy a juicy 14-ounce Prime Rib, served with black truffle creamy mash and au jus, for $57.

Perfect for a holiday meal, the dish pairs wonderfully with The Edison's extensive cocktail selections.

About The Edison at Disney Springs: (According to The Disney Springs website)

Designed to resemble an abandoned 1920s power plant, this cavernous, split-level space boasts all of the ingredients for a memorable lunch and dinner—or an epic evening out.

Standout features include seven distinct dining and bar areas, waterfront balcony views, steampunk-inspired décor and a steady lineup of unique acts—family-friendly by day and a little edgier by night.