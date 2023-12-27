The Edison Brings Back Popular Dish Through December 31st

by |
Tags: , , ,

You still have a few days left to try a popular dish at The Edison in Disney Springs. The Prime Rib, served with black truffle, creamy mash, and au jus, is back through December 31.

What's Happening:

  • The Edison at Disney Springs is bringing back a fan-favorite dish just for the holidays.
  • From now through December 31, guests can enjoy a juicy 14-ounce Prime Rib, served with black truffle creamy mash and au jus, for $57.
  • Perfect for a holiday meal, the dish pairs wonderfully with The Edison's extensive cocktail selections.

About The Edison at Disney Springs: (According to The Disney Springs website)

  • Designed to resemble an abandoned 1920s power plant, this cavernous, split-level space boasts all of the ingredients for a memorable lunch and dinner—or an epic evening out.
  • Standout features include seven distinct dining and bar areas, waterfront balcony views, steampunk-inspired décor and a steady lineup of unique acts—family-friendly by day and a little edgier by night.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy