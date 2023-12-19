“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” Announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A new The Little Mermaid production has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Disney Parks Blog has just announced “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in fall 2024.

The all new theatrical production will take over the “newly refreshed” Animation Courtyard theater.

Formerly home to “ Voyage of the Little Mermaid

The new show is set to include new sets, brand new effects, and a new design inspired by Ariel’s imagination and unique point-of-view.

“Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Kiss the Girl,” and more will be included in this new production..

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” is set to open in the fall of 2024.