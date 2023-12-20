The Making of Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia is now open at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Walt Disney Imagineering shared a video going behind the scenes of this new immersive land.

What’s Happening:

  • Discover how Disney Imagineers have transformed this animated world into a vibrant reality, packed with innovative technology and immersive storytelling, where anyone can be anything.
  • Zootopia is now open at Shanghai Disney Resort.

About Zootopia: (According to the Shanghai Disney Resort website)

Explore the Urban Jungle

  • Composed of habitat neighborhoods, Zootopia is a melting pot where Zootizens of all shapes and sizes, colors and stripes have a home they thrive in.
  • Come and explore all the hidden animal features in this mammalian metropolis!

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

  • Join Judy and Nick on a wild police chase in one of their cruisers! You slide across Tundra Town, dash over Sahara Square, and weave through the Rainforest District.
  • It’s a riveting chase that can only happen in Zootopia!

Disney Zootopia Comes Alive

  • At the Zootopia Park Apartments, surprises are all around. Come and discover what’s happening in the neighborhood!

Meet Judy & Nick at Zootopia Police Department Recruitment Center

  • Come to the “recruitment center” set up by Nick and Judy and snap some selfies with the police officers!

Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade

  • It’s time for a parade! Nick and Judy invite you to join the “Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade”!

Disney Zootopia Celebration Projection

  • As night falls, the world’s first special Zootopia-themed projection will beckon, enticing your instincts to try everything!

Zootopia Delights

  • Embark on a flavor journey your taste buds will love. Every bite holds a delightful surprise!

Zootopia Merchandise

  • Get ready to strut your style in Zootopia! Discover the latest trends of the season to become part of Zootopia’s vibrant fashion scene!

Zootopia in Your Paw

  • Zootopia is now welcoming Zootizens! Click on “Zootopia in Your Paw” to obtain your Zootizen ID and enjoy additional exclusive benefits in the official Shanghai Disney Resort app!

