The Making of Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia is now open at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Walt Disney Imagineering shared a video going behind the scenes of this new immersive land.
What’s Happening:
- Discover how Disney Imagineers have transformed this animated world into a vibrant reality, packed with innovative technology and immersive storytelling, where anyone can be anything.
About Zootopia: (According to the Shanghai Disney Resort website)
Explore the Urban Jungle
- Composed of habitat neighborhoods, Zootopia is a melting pot where Zootizens of all shapes and sizes, colors and stripes have a home they thrive in.
- Come and explore all the hidden animal features in this mammalian metropolis!
Zootopia: Hot Pursuit
- Join Judy and Nick on a wild police chase in one of their cruisers! You slide across Tundra Town, dash over Sahara Square, and weave through the Rainforest District.
- It’s a riveting chase that can only happen in Zootopia!
Disney Zootopia Comes Alive
- At the Zootopia Park Apartments, surprises are all around. Come and discover what’s happening in the neighborhood!
Meet Judy & Nick at Zootopia Police Department Recruitment Center
- Come to the “recruitment center” set up by Nick and Judy and snap some selfies with the police officers!
Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade
- It’s time for a parade! Nick and Judy invite you to join the “Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade”!
Disney Zootopia Celebration Projection
- As night falls, the world’s first special Zootopia-themed projection will beckon, enticing your instincts to try everything!
Zootopia Delights
- Embark on a flavor journey your taste buds will love. Every bite holds a delightful surprise!
Zootopia Merchandise
- Get ready to strut your style in Zootopia! Discover the latest trends of the season to become part of Zootopia’s vibrant fashion scene!
Zootopia in Your Paw
- Zootopia is now welcoming Zootizens! Click on “Zootopia in Your Paw” to obtain your Zootizen ID and enjoy additional exclusive benefits in the official Shanghai Disney Resort app!