The Making of Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort

Zootopia is now open at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Walt Disney Imagineering shared a video going behind the scenes of this new immersive land.

Discover how Disney Imagineers have transformed this animated world into a vibrant reality, packed with innovative technology and immersive storytelling, where anyone can be anything.

About Zootopia: (According to the Shanghai Disney Resort website)

Explore the Urban Jungle

Composed of habitat neighborhoods, Zootopia is a melting pot where Zootizens of all shapes and sizes, colors and stripes have a home they thrive in.

Come and explore all the hidden animal features in this mammalian metropolis!

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

Join Judy and Nick on a wild police chase in one of their cruisers! You slide across Tundra Town, dash over Sahara Square, and weave through the Rainforest District.

It’s a riveting chase that can only happen in Zootopia!

Disney Zootopia Comes Alive

At the Zootopia Park Apartments, surprises are all around. Come and discover what’s happening in the neighborhood!

Meet Judy & Nick at Zootopia Police Department Recruitment Center

Come to the “recruitment center” set up by Nick and Judy and snap some selfies with the police officers!

Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade

It’s time for a parade! Nick and Judy invite you to join the “Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade”!

Disney Zootopia Celebration Projection

As night falls, the world’s first special Zootopia-themed projection will beckon, enticing your instincts to try everything!

Zootopia Delights

Embark on a flavor journey your taste buds will love. Every bite holds a delightful surprise!

Zootopia Merchandise

Get ready to strut your style in Zootopia! Discover the latest trends of the season to become part of Zootopia’s vibrant fashion scene!

Zootopia in Your Paw