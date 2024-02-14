Three New Limited Edition Food and Beverage Items in Celebration of Valentine’s Day at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Today, there are three new food and beverage items available at Disneyland Paris to celebrate Valentine's Day.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate Valentine's Day, there are three new limited edition food and beverage items available at Disneyland Paris.
  • A new pastry and a new cocktail for Valentine's Day at Captain's Quarters as well as a new pastry at Au Bistrot Chez Rémy.

From today at Captain's Quarters, Disney Newport Bay Club :

  • A new pastry, entremet framboise, mango passion insert, available February 14 only (8€) to celebrate Valentine's Day.
  • But also a new cocktail "Douce Idylle" Grey Goose vodka flavored with pear, blackberry cream, raspberry drink, pear puree, fresh lemon juice, Pernod Absinthe and edible flowers (16€), also for Valentine's Day, available until February 18.

  • A new "Délice du Bistrot" dessert at Bistrot Chez Rémy, launched today (duration indeterminate). It's a fromage blanc – raspberry entremet.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy