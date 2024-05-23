Celebrate A Pajama Party With Minnie Mouse In New Offering Coming To Tokyo Disney Resort Later This Year

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced the newest Disney Ambassador Hotel Special Stay, launching later this year, with the Minnie Mouse Room (Pajama Party Plan).

What’s Happening:

Milial Resort Hotels Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a new program, Disney Ambassador Hotel Special Stay: Minnie Mouse Room (“Pajama Party” Plan), which will begin November 1, 2024 to offer guests a delightful experience that will make them feel connected to Minnie Mouse.

The Disney Ambassador Hotel Special Stay: Minnie Mouse Room (“Pajama Party” Plan) comes with special items exclusively available to guests staying in the Minnie Mouse Room, and also includes a pajama party experience held at the Ambassador Lounge, where guests will be served charming desserts and enjoy a character greeting with an adorably pajama-clad Minnie.

Minnie Mouse motifs can be found all over this room type, from the beds to the carpet and even the wallpaper, which features Minnie in a variety of poses. Additionally, guests will receive a special pouch inspired by the decor of the room. Each room comes with two drawstring bags with a design inspired by the pajamas that Minnie Mouse wears during the character greeting. Guests can take these bags home as a memento of their stay.

The pajama party at Ambassador Lounge began with Minnie’s idea to enjoy a memorable evening with guests. Guests staying in the Minnie Mouse Room can enjoy charming desserts, character greeting, and taking photos with Minnie. The greeting will give guests the chance to meet Minnie wearing pastel-colored pajamas. Guests will be able to interact and take photos with her in a specially prepared area with colorful curtains and rug, allowing them to enjoy an unforgettable moment with Minnie before turning in for the evening.

The pajama party includes a dessert plate that comes with decaffeinated tea, which guests can enjoy while waiting for the character greeting. This plate features confectioneries based on Minnie’s bow, as well as other adorable items such as donuts and macarons in pastel hues. – Guests will be served one plate per room, regardless of the number of guests staying.

The Disney Ambassador Hotel surrounds guests in the magical fun of Disney characters and offers easy access to both parks of the Tokyo Disney Resort. From the lobby and restaurants to the guest rooms, motifs of Disney characters are sprinkled throughout the hotel. Guests can enjoy a comfortable stay at Tokyo Disney Resort in this hotel.

Disney Ambassador Hotel is filled with motifs of Disney characters in various areas throughout the hotel, including the vaulted ceiling of the main entrance lobby featuring a mural of Disney friends operating an airplane from the 1930s, which is the historical setting of the hotel, as well as a golden statue of Mickey as a movie director standing together with Pluto at the center of the lobby.

Disney Ambassador Hotel Special Stay rooms offer an unforgettable stay that includes unique items that can serve as a memento for guests to take home, and greetings with Disney characters. In addition to a stay in the Minnie Mouse Room, this plan also includes special items, desserts at the Ambassador Lounge, and a greeting with a pajama-clad Minnie. The Disney Ambassador Hotel Special Stay: Chip 'n Dale Room (“Chip 'n Dale’s Playground” Plan) Superior Room (“Chip 'n Dale’s Playground” Plan) also includes special items and a greeting with Chip 'n Dale at Chip 'n Dale’s Playground.