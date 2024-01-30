Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals New Nighttime Spectacular Debuting in September 2024, Will Include Marvel Characters

Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed that a new nighttime castle projection spectacular will debut this September.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that a new castle projection show will premiere at Tokyo Disneyland Park on September 20th, 2024.

This nighttime entertainment will utilize projection mapping technology as well as pyrotechnics and special effects to bring a number of Disney characters to life.

These characters will “soar through the night sky in pursuit of their dreams.”

Disney musical favorites will also accompany the imagery projected onto Cinderella Castle.

In addition to featuring characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films, Marvel

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.