New Details, Booking Dates Announced for Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel Opening June 6th

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be opening on June 6th, 2024 and lots of new details have been revealed. Additionally, booking dates have been announced.

What’s Happening:

Milial Resort Hotels Co., Ltd. announced that reservations for the new Disney Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will start at 1:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) on February 8, 2024.

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be located inside Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port of Tokyo DisneySea Park opening on June 6, 2024.

Details were also announced regarding Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel guest rooms, restaurants, other hotel facilities and guest benefits, including purchasing privileges for the 1- Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic Park ticket, which allows guests to access Fantasy Springs anytime for the duration of their stay during the Park’s operating hours, and experience the attractions in the new themed port with a reduced wait time, and without specifying the time in advance.

Situated near the magical springs in Fantasy Springs, the hotel offers an immersive accommodation experience where guests can enjoy the atmosphere of the Park with springs embedded with Disney characters created by its magical waters in the main entrance and the courtyard.

The hotel comprises two buildings: the deluxe-type Fantasy Chateau and the luxury-type Grand Chateau.

The Fantasy Chateau offers rooms adorned with motifs of the flora and fauna of Fantasy Springs, while the Grand Chateau offers rooms that provide guests with the finest accommodation experience available at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Disney hotels offer a diverse selection of hotel types to cater to the various needs of our guests, and provide a wonderful stay for all at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Hotel Reservations

Guest Room Reservations:

Guests can make reservations starting 1:00 p.m., February 8, 2024 (JST), for check-in dates from June 6 to 8, 2024.

For check-in dates from June 6, the Grand Opening of the hotel, to July 6, the eligible period to make a reservation will differ based on the date of check-in.

Reservations on or after July 7 will be accepted from 11:00 a.m. four months before the guests’ planned date of stay through the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website.

Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Package Reservations:

Guests will also have the option to reserve an accommodation plan with Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages that include a stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel’s Fantasy Chateau and a 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic.

These plans will become available for reservations from mid-January.

Details will be announced on the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website as soon as they are determined.

Reservations through a Travel Agency:

For hotel reservations through a travel agency, please contact your travel agency agent.

Priority Seating at Hotel Restaurants:

Reservations via Priority Seating (a system for dining with a minimal wait) will begin when hotel reservations open at 1:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024, on the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website.

Main Guest Benefits

Entry To Fantasy Springs:

Guests staying at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel who will also visit Tokyo DisneySea can enter Fantasy Springs at any time for the duration of their stay during the Park’s operating hours by presenting their Proof of Stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel and a valid Park ticket.

Furthermore, guests staying at the hotel can enter the themed port directly through the Fantasy Springs Entrance, and guests staying at Grand Chateau can also use the Grand Chateau guest-exclusive entrance, Grand Chateau Gateway, which provides even more convenient access to Fantasy Springs.

Purchasing Privileges for 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic:

Guests staying at the hotel can purchase the 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic, which allows guests to access Fantasy Springs and experience the attractions in the new themed port with a reduced wait time, and without specifying the time in advance.

Happy Entry:

Guests staying at a Disney hotel are eligible for “Happy Entry,” a Disney hotel benefit that allows guests to enter Tokyo Disneyland Park or Tokyo DisneySea through a Special Entrance for Disney hotel guests, 15 minutes earlier than other guests.

This benefit is not available on the day of check-in.

Hotel Facilities

Fantasy Chateau:

From guest rooms to public spaces within the hotel, Fantasy Chateau is adorned with motifs of the flora and fauna of Fantasy Springs.

The terrace located directly in front of the reception desk affords magnificent views of the Park, offering an immersive accommodation experience where guests can enjoy the atmosphere of Fantasy Springs.

Guest Rooms:

Fantasy Chateau’s 419 guest rooms feature decorations with characters such as Rapunzel and Bambi from the stories of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and are filled with floral motifs including the wallpaper to room lighting.

The guest rooms are available in four different location categories: Bay Area Side, Hotel Entrance Side, Rose Court Side, and Springs Side.

Fantasy Springs Restaurant:

This restaurant serves buffet style breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The interior is decorated with paintings inspired by the Disney Animation films Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tangled and Sleeping Beauty, and features blue birds and other woodland creatures.

Grand Chateau:

Guests staying at Grand Chateau have exclusive access to this elegant and grandiose ambience offering the finest accommodation experience at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Guests also have the option to make requests in advance of their stay to receive personalized recommendations for their visit at Tokyo Disney Resort.

From the moment of the guests’ arrival until departure, the Grand Chateau cast members are on hand to ensure personal service for each and every guest.

Guest Rooms:

Grand Chateau’s 56 guest rooms are all fitted with a balcony or terrace, affording magnificent views of the Park and immersing guests in the magical world of Disney fantasy.

A stay at Grand Chateau also includes Attraction Tickets to enjoy attractions with minimal wait, and tickets for viewing shows to view performances from an exclusive viewing area.

La Libellule:

La Libellule, with its impressive crystal chandelier, offers French fine dining experience in a majestic ambience exclusive to guests staying at Grand Chateau.

For breakfast, guests can order a main dish from the menu and freely select additional items from the buffet.

For dinner, guests can experience authentic French cuisine.

The restaurant also features private rooms for Disney character greetings, allowing guests to have a special time during their visit.

Grand Paradis Lounge:

Guests can relax in this spacious and elegant lobby lounge located between Fantasy Chateau and Grand Chateau.

With a panoramic window on the Fantasy Springs side, guests can enjoy dining in an elegant ambience.