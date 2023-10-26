Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs Set for June 2024 Opening

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced that Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park, will open on June 6, 2024.

Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom (the Frozen-themed area), Rapunzel’s Forest (the Tangled-themed area) and Peter Pan’s Never Land (the Peter Pan-themed area), as well as the Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, this new themed port will be the only one of its kind in the world.

At the entrance to Fantasy Springs, nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast, guests will first be welcomed to this world of Disney fantasy by an entry archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney characters such as Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel and Peter Pan.

At Frozen Kingdom, with its beautiful views of the kingdom of Arendelle, guests can experience the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction and enjoy a heartwarming tale of two sisters that discover only true love can thaw a frozen heart, together with some of the well-known songs from the Disney Animation film Frozen.

In Rapunzel’s Forest stands a tower where the long-haired princess, Rapunzel, has lived since she was a child. Here, guests can experience the Rapunzel's Lantern Festival attraction and take a romantic boat ride to the annual Lantern Festival.

Peter Pan’s Never Land offers spectacular scenery, which includes Captain Hook’s pirate ship and the iconic Skull Rock that guests may recall from the Disney Animation film Peter Pan. At the Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure attraction, guests join Peter Pan and his friends as they encounter Captain Hook and fly over Never Land. The Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies attraction in Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives, welcomes guests at fairy size to enjoy the changing seasons.

Additionally, guests can stop by new restaurants, a merchandise shop and more, each with their own unique charms that bring to life the worlds from the films.

Furthermore, guests can enjoy a stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel , which will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan. This Park-integrated hotel comprises two buildings: the “deluxetype” Fantasy Chateau and the “luxury-type” Grand Chateau. With the addition of this new “luxury-type” option to the current lineup of “value-type,” “moderate-type” and “deluxe-type” hotels, guests can experience an even more personalized resort stay immersed in a Disney dream.

To enter Fantasy Springs and enjoy the new locations and attractions, a Standby Pass (available free of charge) or Disney Premier Access (available for a fee) for eligible attractions in Fantasy Springs will be required, in addition to a valid Park ticket for Tokyo DisneySea.

With a Standby Pass or Disney Premier Access for an attraction in Fantasy Springs, guests will be able to enter Fantasy Springs at a specified time to enjoy both the new area and the attraction.

Standby Pass is available on the Tokyo Disney Resort App, and guests can obtain a Standby Pass free of charge after entering the Park. Guests will be able to experience any of the four attractions at Fantasy Springs with a Standby Pass.

Once guests obtain a Standby Pass, they will be able to enter Fantasy Springs to explore the new area and experience the selected attraction at a designated time.

Disney Premier Access is available for a fee, and guests can purchase Disney Premier Access using the Tokyo Disney Resort App after entering the Park.

Guests will be able to experience three attractions at Fantasy Springs with Disney Premier Access. With Disney Premier Access for an attraction at Fantasy Springs, guests will be able to enter Fantasy Springs at a specified time to explore the new area and experience the selected attraction with a reduced wait time, offering convenience and added flexibility for those who wish to maximize their visit to this new area.

Since opening in 2001, Tokyo DisneySea has been transformed after undergoing the largest development in its history, spanning an area of approximately 140,000 m2 . Taking just over five years from the start of construction in May 2019, there has been a total investment of approximately 320 billion yen in this project.

The addition of the new themed port, Fantasy Springs, to the world’s only Disney Park themed to the sea promises to deliver even more moments filled with adventure and imagination to guests in Japan and from around the world.