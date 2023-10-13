Disney Create 100 Donation Pieces from Tommy Hilfiger and Clarence Ruth Now on Display at Disney Springs

As part of the Disney Create 100 initiative, legendary American fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger and his next generation creator, Clarence Ruth, who he enlisted to participate in the campaign, will have their inspiring works on display for guests to view at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs for a limited time beginning today, October 13th.

What’s Happening:

Disney Create 100, a global celebration of creativity marking 100 years of Disney storytelling, features some of the world’s most renowned creative visionaries and next generation talent across fashion, music, art and more.

Legendary American fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger and his next generation creator, Clarence Ruth, who he enlisted to participate in the campaign with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish will have their inspiring works on display for guests to view at DisneyStyle located at Disney Springs West Side for a limited time beginning Friday, October 13th.

The display features Hilfiger and Ruth’s Create 100 donation pieces that are both available to audiences around the world to bid on in the Create 100 auction and take home a piece of Disney storytelling.

Clarence Ruth, a next-gen fashion designer and Cotte D’Armes Creative Director who was enlisted by Hilfiger to curate the design and participate in the campaign, created the Tommy Hilfiger x Cotte D’Armes Polo Gown by reworking the classic buttoned-up Tommy Hilfiger polo into a fairytale gown suitable for a ball. Featuring a different style, Hilfiger’s Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Varsity Jacket reworks the iconic varsity jacket to feature Manga Mickey & Friends and brings forth a combination of modern prep and cool style.

Clarence originally won Harlem Fashion Row’s New Legacy Challenge design competition led by Hilfger.

The two displayed designs join the collection of other Disney Create 100 contributions from world renowned talents like global icon Beyoncé, famed french designer Christian Louboutin, make-up artist turned entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, and celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz.

Additionally, Kevin Feige ( Marvel

Starting today, audiences around the world can bid on these iconic pieces featuring these unique items, artworks and experiences in the global Disney Create 100 auction.

The Create 100 auction

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by