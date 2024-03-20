Top 5 Attractions for Children at Disneyland

A trip to the happiest place on earth is filled with so many fun things to do for kids, from meeting favorite characters to entering new worlds on immersive rides. There are countless rides that are ideal for kids at Disneyland, especially dark rides that are inspired by some of Disney’s most beloved stories.

However, with the variety of options available, there are aspects of certain Disneyland rides that may be a bit frightening for kids or might not be their cup of tea. For parents who are wondering what some of the best rides are for young kids, some tried-and-true choices stand out in offering a truly magical journey for little ones. The rides on this list provide a visually engaging experience with colorful visuals, captivating music, and minimal scary elements.

Keep reading for the top 5 rides for younger kids at Disneyland! All of these attractions are popular with kids for good reason, which we will break down below.

1) Peter Pan’s Flight is a beloved opening-day Fantasyland attraction that takes you for a gentle ride aboard an enchanted pirate ship through iconic locations from the Peter Pan film. You will gently soar over the beauty of nighttime London and Never Land, then encounter characters and scenes from the film like the Lost Boys, Captain Hook, mermaids, and more. Kids will love to see this beautiful fantasy world come to life in front of them!

This short ride contains plenty of beautiful visuals for kids to enjoy and minimal scary elements. Though it may take your child a moment to adjust to the idea of flying, this often ends up being the highlight of the ride for them! If you choose to ride Peter Pan’s Flight, make sure to prioritize it for Disneyland rope drop, as it’s an incredibly popular attraction for families with kids.

2. “it’s a small world” is a kid-friendly Fantasyland attraction that takes you on a musical boat journey around the globe. For young kids, the ride is a feast for the eyes and ears! It features over 300 audio-animatronic dolls that represent children from around the world.

Every new location is beautifully designed with fun details that you can point out to your kids along the way. They can also keep an eye out for some Disney characters that are placed in their appropriate nations like Cinderella, Aladdin and Jasmine, Lilo and Stitch, and more. The atmosphere is bright and cheerful with the iconic “it’s a small world” song featured throughout. Even waiting in the queue is a treat for kids with the fun topiaries, view of the moving facade, boats passing by, and clock tower that features a parade of figures every 15 minutes.

“it’s a small world” also transforms into “it’s a small world” Holiday for Christmas at Disneyland, adding yet another delightful layer to this child-friendly ride.

3. Alice in Wonderland, a Fantasyland attraction unique to Disneyland Park, is a great choice for young kids. Aboard a giant caterpillar, you will witness moments from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and encounter iconic characters like Tweedledee and Tweedledum, The Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and more, ending with the scene of the whimsical “Unbirthday Party.”

The vibrant colors and exciting assortment of scenes make this a great choice for kids, who also will love the brief spin outside mid-ride overlooking Fantasyland. The ride features minimal scary elements and is one of our top recommendations for kids at Disneyland—even riders as young as toddlers will enjoy this experience! This is one of the rides we would recommend experiencing as a family instead of the scariest rides for kids you may want to avoid.

4. Jungle Cruise in Adventureland is another great ride that kids will love due to all of the animals they will see and the fun of riding in a boat! Jungle Cruise takes visitors on a journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers, where they’ll spot several sights along the river’s edge or even in the water. While the puns and clever jokes of the Jungle Cruise skippers may be more appreciated by the adults in the party, kids will love getting in and out of the boat and viewing the various animal animatronics featured like tigers, hippos, elephants, gorillas, and more!

While there are “dangers” the boat encounters throughout the experience, the ride as a whole has a very relaxed feel, and these are more of a source of excitement for kids than fear as they cruise by from a safe distance. Jungle Cruise is a classic ride and a can’t-miss experience if you have younger kids in your party.

5. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Toontown is one of the newer rides at Disneyland that takes you on a wild ride through a cartoon world. After exploring a fun lobby showcasing “Mickey Through the Ears” that delves into Mickey’s film career with movie props and memorabilia, you’ll board Engineer Goofy’s train and witness things spiral out of control as you embark on a runaway adventure through various cartoon scenes.

The trackless dark ride features a combination of physical sets, audio-animatronics, animated media, and projection-mapping techniques to bring this cartoon world to life. Kids will have a great time enjoying this immersive, visually captivating experience!

For more guidance on what to expect for each ride at Disneyland, see our best Disneyland rides ranking, or if you’re traveling with older kids, see our suggestions for the best Disneyland rides for tweens and teens.

