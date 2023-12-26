Top 5 Places for Calm Onboard the Disney Wish

A Disney Cruise, while a fun experience, can be draining. When you have to fire on all cylinders while powering through events, excursions, dinners, and shows, you can get to the point where you utter the phrase “I need a vacation from my vacation!” The Disney Wish is no exception, it being the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle, the ship does have some wonderful spots to take a moment to just side, relax, and enjoy the shimmering seas.

The Grand Hall is a systematically busy place. While its details and music are superb, there’s always something occurring in the heart of the ship. Due to this, it’s hard to find a quiet spot to take it all in. I always recommend the Enchanted Sword Cafe on Deck 5. Steps away from the Grand Hall’s center, but close enough to still take in the design elements, the Enchanted Sword is the larger of the two mid-ship coffee locations. Even with its larger size, it being a smidge further forward than the Wishing Star cafe allows for more seating and more seclusion.

Speaking of a quiet cup of joe, Cove Cafe is a different experience altogether than the Cove location on the rest of the fleet. Located on Deck 13, the journey to the cafe is a trek. Since the adult-only pools are so tucked away, you definitely have to choose to go to Cove compared to "stumbling upon" the location on the other ships. The cozy atmosphere and light Moana theming creates a comfy space for coffee, cocktails, or just relaxing.

One of the coziest spots is up on the outside perimeter of Deck 5 . Whilst Deck 4 is known as the shaded, outdoor area on the other ships, the Disney Wish adds this uncovered spot on Deck 5. Available to access via the outdoor stairs on Deck 4 or the doors on either side of Senses, the seating area is even calmer than what we’re used to with these outdoor areas. While Deck 4 remains the shuffleboard area, there’s an unspoken rule to keep Deck 5 pristinely quiet and only available for calm chats with friends and enjoying the sea breeze.

While the space is often busy with trivia or crafts, Keg & Compass could be argued as one of the comfiest places on the ship. The nice, large booth seats that line the walls of the pub are the perfect place to enjoy a snack, bring a pack of cards, or just enjoy the reliable ESPN

could be argued as one of the comfiest places on the ship. The nice, large booth seats that line the walls of the pub are the perfect place to enjoy a snack, bring a pack of cards, or just enjoy the reliable As far as pools, all of the swimming spaces are quite lively throughout the day. That is, except for the Chip N’ Dale Pool on Deck 14. This family pool is quite separate from the other top deck spaces, so the seclusion of the space allows it to become somewhat of a “secret” pool. Of course, it’s still a pool. It’s going to be busier than, say, your stateroom, but it’s a great place to pull up a lounge chair and enjoy a calmer pool experience.