During the holiday celebration at Disneyland, you can enjoy a variety of themed treats with flavors and designs inspired by the season! These foods are available for a limited time across both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure and are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

We will share the top 5 Disneyland holiday foods you shouldn’t miss this year and what makes them stand out! For many of these items, you can mobile order them and select a window for convenient pickup to avoid long ordering lines.

1) No list of the best holiday foods would be complete without the iconic Mickey Gingerbread! This treat is soft, chewy, and filled with rich gingerbread flavor. Plus, the Mickey shape and decoration make it a picture-perfect treat that looks as good as it tastes! Enjoying a Mickey Gingerbread is one of the quintessential Christmas at Disneyland experiences that you can’t miss.

2) The Christmas Tree Cone at Cozy Cone Motel 2, another one of our favorite holiday items, is a peppermint soft-serve decorated with holiday sprinkles that looks like a Christmas tree with a star on top. We love how simple but adorable the design is, and the peppermint flavor is nicely balanced without being too overwhelming. This is a perfect treat to enjoy mid-day at the park if you’re feeling like something minty to celebrate the holidays! Be sure to see our guide to ice cream at Disneyland and our favorite Disneyland desserts across the parks for more of our favorite frozen treats.

3) The Cookies and Cream Fritters at Royal Street Veranda is another one of our favorite holiday treats we tried that is dusted with chocolate cookie sugar and served with a sweet cream-cheese dipping sauce. The fritters have a nice variety in texture with their crunchy exterior and soft interior. We especially love how it pairs with the cream cheese frosting, which has a mild but delicious flavor. This holiday treat was satisfying without feeling overly sugary!

4) We also loved the Mickey Ornament Macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (a favorite Disneyland restaurant), which features pearl-dusted white macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse. This dessert is adorably decorated and features a perfect balance of flavor between its rich chocolatey filling and chewy outer shell. The Mickey Ornament Macaron is also big enough to make it a perfect sharing size!

5) Lastly, the Minnie Santa Hat Apple is a can’t-miss holiday food that is available at multiple candy locations including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Marceline’s Confectionery, Pooh Corner, and Trolley Treats. This treat is a green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate, rolled in red sanding sugar, and embellished with white M&M’S chocolate candies and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow. The apple offers a great combination of tartness and sweetness, and the texture of the sanding sugar and chewiness of the caramel work perfectly together. This is a great option to grab on your way out of the parks if you want to bring home a holiday treat to enjoy!

Be sure to see our guide to Christmas foods at Disneyland and Christmas foods at Disney World for a full list of the Disney food offerings at the parks and free printables of menu items!

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.