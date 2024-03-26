Top 5 Disneyland Secret Spots

There are so many fun places to explore across the Disneyland Resort, from the magic of Main Street U.S.A. to incredibly themed lands and iconic landmarks across the parks. However, beyond the most popular locations that Disneyland visitors never miss, there are a few secret spots that many overlook.

These spots include ideal places to take a break from the crowds, underrated experiences that are easily overlooked, and some places you might not have even realized existed. We will take you through five of our favorite spots across the Disneyland Resort and why you should consider visiting them during your next trip.

1. Grizzly Peak Pass is a quiet path off the main walkway in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure. You’ll find the entrance to the walkway just before the Grizzly River Run entrance, and it connects back to the rest of the park near the section leading to Paradise Gardens Park. This secret spot is one of the most beautiful areas at the resort with overlooks of the the Grizzly River Run path, waterfalls, and more gorgeous scenery to enjoy throughout.

This is a tranquil place to take a break from the crowds as you soak in the sounds of running water, watch the rafts floating by, and stroll along the walkway. This area may not be open while Grizzly River Run is closed for refurbishment during some of the winter months, but it’s a spot you won’t want to miss if you visit while it is open.

2. The Lamplight Lounge dining room known as “The Office” is another secret spot you’ll find in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. This special room located behind a vault door seats up to 13 people, with a wooden table surrounded by leather booth seating and chairs and red walls with sketches of Pixar animators.

On the walls, there are also games that you and your party can take down and play. Right outside of this secret room is a private patio with views of Pixar Pier's Incredicoaster launch. While guests aren’t able to reserve this room, you can see if you get lucky when checking in with a larger party. Access to the secret Lamplight Lounge dining room is sometimes given as a special surprise for guests! You can find some of the best food at Disneyland here too.

3. The Silly Symphony Swings Deck is a quiet spot located in the Paradise Gardens Park section of Disney California Adventure that provides beautiful views over the water where World of Color is put on. Underneath the Silly Symphony Swings attraction, you’ll find a deck with several benches where you can sit. This is a great, shaded area to enjoy some quiet, and if you walk towards the right side, you can watch the Incredicoaster going by overhead. To reach this secret area, you’ll stay on the ground level beneath the attraction and follow the path along the water’s edge.

4. One of the best secret spots in the parks is the Finding Nemo Observation Outpost in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, which is a secret room that allows visitors who are not able to ride Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage to enjoy the experience from land. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage is one of the rides that many who suffer from claustrophobia or motion sickness skip, so the Observation Outpost enables visitors to witness a high-definition, live-feed video version of the underwater voyage via an onboard “SubCam.” You can see where the Submarine Voyage is in our ranking of the best Disneyland rides.

To access this room located at the end of the dock, you’ll walk through the exit and ask a Cast Member if you can go to the Observation Outpost. The lights will dim, and in front of you, there will be a screen playing the ride footage complete with sound effects.

5. Lastly, the Harbour Galley seating area is one of the best quiet spots if you’re looking for a break from the crowds, located in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. There are multiple seating areas available surrounding Harbour Galley that overlook the Rivers of America. Behind the restaurant, you’ll find some quiet areas with tables and seating along the walkway overlooking the water. This is one of the best secret spots to escape the hustle and bustle of the parks!

These five secret spots are just some of the many that you’ll find across the Disneyland Resort. You can see our full list of the best secret spots at the Disneyland Resort for more spots that you’ll find across Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and the Disneyland Resort Hotels where you don’t need a park ticket to access.

