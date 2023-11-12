Top 5 Quick Service Dining Locations Disneyland

Disneyland has a variety of amazing dining options available to guests, from table-service restaurants to quick-service restaurants where you can conveniently grab food to-go. Several quick-service locations offer Disneyland mobile ordering, which allows you to place an order for participating locations via the Disneyland app and select a pickup time to skip the long lines.

We will take you through our five favorite quick-service locations at Disneyland and what makes them can’t-miss experiences!

Bengal Barbecue, located in Adventureland across from Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland Park, is a quick-service location that is famous for its meat and vegetable skewers. You can try a variety of options here like the Bengal Beef skewer (sweet), the Banyan Beef Skewer (spicy), the Outback Vegetable Skewer, and the Safari Skewer (bacon-wrapped asparagus), along with pineapple spears, pickles, and tiger tails.

Bengal Barbecue is a beloved location for good reason–its skewers are incredibly flavorful and make for a simple yet delicious meal. Because Bengal Barbecue is so popular, we recommend utilizing mobile ordering for this location.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is another one of the best quick-service locations at Disneyland Park. This Mary Poppins-themed restaurant is located on Main Street, U.S.A. and features pastries, sandwiches, breakfast items, sweets, and more. Jolly Holiday also offers seasonal menu items that tend to be quite popular, so keep an eye out for these as they become available!

Our favorite items here are the Jolly Holiday Combo (a toasted cheese sandwich with tomato basil soup), the Matterhorn Macaroon (an adorable treat shaped like the Matterhorn), and the Cranberry-Pecan Salad. Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe usually stays open until closing, making it a great option for a late-night snack.

Flo’s V8 Cafe, located in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, is a Route 66-inspired diner with a fun exterior that lights up beautifully at night.

The diner offers classic American comfort food like burgers, fried chicken, milkshakes, and more. We love Ramone's Low and Slow Club (turkey breast, bacon, avocado-bacon mayo, lettuce, and tomato), Flo’s Famous Fried Chicken (that comes with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, and seasonal vegetables), and the milkshakes here.

We recommend eating outside facing Radiator Springs Racers for a view of the cars zooming by!

Ronto Roasters is another one of our favorite quick-service locations located at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park.

The Ronto Wrap is a popular item here that contains roasted pork, grilled pork sausage, peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw wrapped in pita. The Ronto Wrap also has a few variations, including the Ronto-less Garden Wrap with plant-based sausage and the Ronto Morning Wrap.

See our full guide to Galaxy’s Edge for everything you need to know about this immersive Star Wars-themed land.

Shawarma Palace, located in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, is another great quick-service location that is inspired by Tony Stark’s line in The Avengers movie suggesting they get a bite to eat after the Battle of New York. The story goes that after this became the Avengers’ “new favorite food,” the owners of Shawarma Palace agreed to open a second location at Avengers Campus.

The inspiration alone is fun, but the kiosk’s delicious food is what makes it one of the best quick-service options at Disney California Adventure. Shawarma Palace features hand-held wraps with fillings like chicken with garlic spread or Impossible plant-based falafel with crispy cauliflower. It also offers a breakfast sausage and egg omelet wrap, which is a great choice for the mornings at Disneyland.

Though we love to splurge on a good meal after saving money on Disneyland tickets, the quick-service restaurants are great options at the resort.

Be sure to give these top quick-service locations a try during your next Disneyland visit! You can see our full list of the best quick-service locations at Disneyland and what makes them stand out, as well as our full guide to the best restaurants at Disneyland ranked.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.