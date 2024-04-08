Top 5 Things to Know When Visiting Disneyland This Spring

Spring this year is an especially fantastic time to visit Disneyland, with several special events to enjoy and countless things to do. You’ll be able to enjoy milder temperatures, explore a variety of limited-time offerings, and much more during these early months of the year.

If you have a trip to Disneyland planned for this Spring or are considering one, there are a few things to keep in mind so that you can enjoy your best trip. Below, we will share the top 5 things you need to know when visiting Disneyland this spring, including highlights and what to keep in mind during your planning.

1. Visit for events like the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Season of the Force, and Pixar Fest during the Spring. Disneyland is offering a variety of special events that you won’t want to miss at the parks. If you time your trip correctly, you can experience both the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival and Season of the Force or Season of the Force and Pixar Fest overlapping to maximize the fun!

All of these events are fantastic opportunities to enjoy specialty foods and merchandise along with fun limited-time offerings. The California Adventure Food & Wine Festival offers festival marketplaces, special educational and tasting seminars, the return of the popular Soarin' Over California, and more. During Season of the Force at Disneyland Park, you can enjoy the overlay Hyperspace Mountain, new scenes on Star Tours, “Fire of the Rising Moons” at Galaxy’s Edge, and more. Pixar Fest is also coming up, and this celebration of friendship will include a variety of new merchandise, new festival marketplaces, a new daytime parade, and more.

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland this Spring, we recommend making a list of the special limited-time offerings that look exciting to you and carving out time for these throughout your park day.

2. Keep in mind park closing times if you’re not attending Disneyland After Dark events this Spring. Those who are attending the remaining Disneyland After Dark events this year can enjoy the special entertainment, specialty foods, and rare character appearances that come with these after-hours events. However, if you’re not attending these events, you’ll want to keep in mind when the park is closing early on party nites. The Disneyland After Dark parties start at 9 pm, and the park has been closing early at 8 pm on these nights.

To fully maximize your park time if you do not have a Disneyland After Dark event ticket, we recommend either getting a park hopper ticket for that day or planning on spending the day at Disney California Adventure.

3. Keep in mind crowd patterns during the Spring and know the best times to visit. The weeks of Spring Break tend to draw in larger crowds as kids are out of school and on vacation, but even if the parks are more crowded, you can still enjoy a great trip by arriving at rope drop to enjoy rides with shorter wait times, taking advantage of Single Rider when the service is offered, utilizing mobile ordering, and making good use of Genie+. You can see our breakdown of the best time to visit Disneyland with dates we recommend for each month that avoid peak holidays. For example, you can dodge the height of the Spring Break crowds earlier in April by visiting towards the end of the month.

4. Enjoy milder temperatures and look out for forecast rain. A visit during Spring at Disneyland often means you’ll be able to enjoy warm Disneyland weather that is not too hot like some days in the summer can get, which can be great for dressing your best and staying comfortable at the parks.

There is also the potential for rain during the Spring months, but this can be an advantage because the parks tend to be emptier with lower wait times for rides. If it looks like it will be raining during your visit, you’ll want to come prepared with ponchos and any other rain gear you might need to stay comfortable. Even though some of the outdoor rides will close if it is raining, there is still plenty to do during a rainy day at Disneyland.

5. Keep in mind ride refurbishments. Before your trip, make sure to stay aware of any ride refurbishments that may be happening that could affect your plans. Disneyland tends to do many of its refurbishments in the Spring, and there is also some construction happening this Spring for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Haunted Mansion along with two new Princess and the Frog-themed shops coming to Critter Country.

Make sure you’re aware of any Disneyland refurbishments happening ahead of your trip so that you can plan your park day accordingly. If you are still in the process of planning your trip, you can also plan it around when your favorite rides will be open if you have the flexibility to do so.

Keeping all of these tips in mind, you should be able to enjoy a great Spring vacation this year! For everything you need to know about Spring at the parks, be sure to see our full guide to Spring at Disneyland.

