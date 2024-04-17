Top 5 Things You Don’t Want to Forget for Your Disney Trip

As you are planning your Disney trip, it can be difficult to decide what you are most looking forward to with the variety of immersive rides to experience, entertainment to watch, and delicious treats to try! However, amidst the anticipation of all of the fun you’re going to have, it can be very easy to forget some things that may end up being crucial during your day.

Sometimes, visitors won’t think of these things until they become an issue in the middle of their vacation. From noting where you parked your car to thinking ahead about key items to bring in your park bag, we will cover five of some of the most common things you may forget about on your Disney trip and why you will want to plan ahead for these.

1. Don’t forget where you parked your car. If you are driving to the parks, it’s easy to forget where your car is parked when you return at the end of a long day. Thankfully, it’s easy to prevent this issue from happening by snapping a quick picture or dropping a pin in your car’s location.

On both the My Disney Experience and the Disneyland app, there is also a convenient Car Locator feature you can utilize as well to note where your spot is. After parking, you’ll tap the Car Locator card on the home screen or go to the “more” menu with 3 lines and tap the “Car Locator” button. This feature uses Location Services if you have it enabled to find and save your parking details, or you have the option of manually entering your parking information. You can see more features of the Disney Parks apps in our guides to the My Disney Experience app and the Disneyland app.

2. Don’t forget a portable charger for your phone! Perhaps one of the most crucial items you could forget is a phone charger, as so much of the current Disney experience revolves around having access to your phone. You’ll want to have your battery charged to snap pictures, play games to pass the time in line, and navigate the app (checking wait times, booking Lightning Lanes, placing mobile orders, etc.) A portable charger will keep your phone charged on the go as you enjoy your time at the parks!

While it’s not the end of the world if you do forget one, as you can buy FuelRods at the parks, it’s more convenient to have your own handy ahead of time. During the day, you will want to be mindful of your phone’s battery level and charge it at convenient times like when you are waiting in line, dining, etc.

3. Don’t forget to account for transportation time. You can have an incredibly detailed plan of attack for rope drop and the rest of your day, but if you forget to account for travel between your hotel and the parks, you could find yourself losing a great deal of valuable time. You’ll want to carve out ample time for whichever form of transportation you are utilizing and even a little bit extra to allow for any difficulties you may encounter like unexpected delays. For Disneyland, this may look like allotting the time you’ll need to walk from your Anaheim-area hotel to the resort, take the ART shuttle, or Uber/Lyft to Disneyland, get through security, and line up at the gates.

At Walt Disney World, which is dramatically more expansive, you’ll need to be deliberate about making a plan for getting to the parks, with many options like the Walt Disney World-operated transportation, rideshare, rental cars, etc. available. Time always feels like it goes by faster the morning that you are rushing to get to the parks, so the safest option is to allot more time than you think you’ll need to get around the resort. You can see our full guide to transportation at Walt Disney World for everything you need to know! Be sure to also consider using Uber and Lyft at Disney World which is our top choice if you’re in a hurry.

4. Don’t forget to take a break during the day. A very important thing you can forget—or not realize the necessity of—is taking a mid-day break to rest and recharge. This is especially crucial if you have younger kids in your party who might get burned out by the afternoon. While it is so tempting to try to power through the day to make the most of the offerings at the parks, it is much more important to make sure that everyone is in a place to truly enjoy their time there.

You could either find a quiet spot in the parks to rest (see some of our favorites in our list of the best secret spots at Disneyland), or you can go back to your hotel to take a nap, swim in the pool, etc. so that everyone is refreshed and recharged for the evening. Sometimes a mid-day break will not occur to visitors until after it is needed, so it’s a smart idea to get out ahead of things and plan it into your day.

5. Don’t forget to bring “just-in-case” items like bandaids and medication. While nobody wants to get injured or feel ill during their Disney vacation, life happens, and it always pays to come prepared. Whether you decide to bring moleskin or bandaids in case of blisters or pack some Advil in case you start getting sore or develop a headache, you’ll be very glad you didn’t forget these items if you do end up needing them.

What you might bring as your “just-in-case” items may vary depending on you and your party’s needs, but it’s worth it to think ahead a bit and plan for anything that could come in handy during your day. You can see our full packing list for Disneyland and packing list for Walt Disney World for some more ideas on things you might want to consider bringing in your park bag.

There is a lot to juggle during a Disney vacation, but taking the time to think ahead about these things you might forget will pay off in the long run. You can see more helpful guidance for making the most of your Disney trip with our top 50 Disneyland tips and top 50 Disney World tips.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.