Top 5 Underrated Disney World Rides You Won’t Want to Miss

There is no shortage of extremely popular experiences at Disney World, from the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster at EPCOT to the beloved Avatar: Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom.

While these rides are the priority for many visitors during their park day, they often overshadow some hidden gems. It’s easy to overlook these less popular attractions, but they might just end up being the best part of your Disney World trip. Keep reading for the top 5 underrated attractions at Disney World and why you shouldn’t skip them! One reason we love these is that they are not nearly as in demand on Disney Genie Plus nor do they have long lines.

These attractions are also great ways to escape the inevitable crowds at Disney World.

1) The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is an attraction that is often overlooked with flashier options like Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run nearby. While the PeopleMover is by no means a thrill ride, it will provide you with an interesting behind-the-scenes look at attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain, and Mickey’s Star Traders retail shop.

It also offers amazing views of Tomorrowland as well as a glimpse at architectural models of Progress City, Walt Disney’s dream for a community of tomorrow, which inspired EPCOT. Additionally, the PeopleMover has no height requirement, making it ideal for guests of all ages to enjoy! If you haven’t ridden the PeopleMover in a while, make sure to give it a ride during your next visit.

2) Another classic Tomorrowland attraction you won’t want to miss is Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. In this Audio-Animatronics show, audiences are taken on a journey through the evolution of technology. You’ll follow an American family over four generations and see how technology transforms their lives, from the age of the gas lamp to the advent of the automatic dishwasher and television.

The show is presented in a revolving theater, with the audience seating area rotating around a central stage for each act. Carousel of Progress is a historic attraction that originally opened at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair under the name of “Progressland” and moved to Magic Kingdom in 1975. The show is the perfect opportunity to soak in some history, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the parks, and enjoy the iconic "There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” song.

3) Living With the Land is another underrated attraction that is located in World Nature at EPCOT. With more popular offerings at the park like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the myriad dining options at World Showcase, Living With the Land is often an overlooked attraction.

Living With the Land takes you on a 15-minute boat tour where you’ll cruise past greenhouses and learn about the history of farming. You’ll get to witness modified fruits and vegetables like Mickey-shaped pumpkins as well as hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish, and freshwater shrimp in the attraction’s fish farm. After the ride, you can enjoy a meal at Sunshine Seasons or the Garden Grill Restaurant, which serve fresh produce and seafood grown at Disney World. Living With the Land is an educational and relaxing experience that you won’t want to skip during your visit to EPCOT!

This ride also gets a special holiday “Glimmering Greenhouses” overlay during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, with fun decor and lights throughout!

4) Kali River Rapids is an underrated Animal Kingdom attraction that takes you on a raft ride through a jungle in the heart of Asia. You’ll move along fast-moving rapids and past waterfalls in this adventure, ultimately plummeting down a 20-foot slope!

While many visitors choose to pass on this ride because you’ll get wet, you can always bring a poncho or a change of clothes so that you can still experience it. Make sure to store any items that could be damaged by water in the lockers across from the entrance of the attraction. This can be a great way to cool off during hotter days at Disney World, so make sure you don’t skip it!

5) Our final underrated favorite Epcot ride at Disney World attraction is Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros located in World Showcase at EPCOT. This attraction takes you on a gentle boat ride where you’ll witness Panchito the rooster and José Carioca the parrot searching for the third member of their musical trio, Donald Duck, who has gone missing.

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros features a backdrop of live-action footage, hand-drawn animation, and the musical score from the 1944 Disney film The Three Caballeros. During the ride, you’ll cruise down the Rio Grande and take in some of the most famous sights of Mexico. The ride contains fun and humor for visitors of all ages! It also has some engaging visuals, especially at the start of the ride as you pass San Angel Inn Restaurant and a Mayan pyramid with a volcano in the background.

Make sure you don’t skip these underrated attractions during your next Disney World vacation! You can see our full list of underrated Disney World attractions and why you should make time to experience them in our guide.

