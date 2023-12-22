Top 5 Underrated Disneyland Rides You Shouldn’t Miss

There is a wide selection of rides at Disneyland, from family-friendly dark rides to boat rides and thrilling roller coasters. Over the years, several attractions have become so popular that guests plan their day around experiencing them! However, amidst the flashiest rides that guests never miss, there are a few hidden gems that you might be overlooking.

We will take you through the top 5 underrated Disneyland rides that you’ll want to save some time for and what makes them special!

1) The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is a dark ride in Critter County that takes you on a journey through the Hundred-Acre Wood aboard a giant beehive, featuring songs and scenes from Winnie the Pooh. Along the way, you’ll get swept up in a gust of wind with Pooh and friends on a blustery day, stay afloat in a torrential downpour, enter a dream sequence with heffalumps and woozles, and join the characters as they throw a party for Pooh.

The ride is fun and engaging at every turn, featuring a wide range of scenes and colorful visuals that will captivate guests of all ages. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh rarely has a long wait, so it’s the perfect ride to enjoy on busier days! If you haven’t ridden this Critter County attraction for a while, be sure to give it a visit during your next trip. See the location of this attraction on the Disneyland map.

See everything you need to know about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to this land in 2024!

2) Storybook Land Canal Boats is another underrated ride that takes you on a relaxing boat ride through various settings from Disney movies recreated in miniature models. You’ll go through the mouth of Montro the Whale before encountering towns, palaces, and more familiar locations as your guide tells you the story behind each one.

This whimsical boat journey takes you past sites like the village of Arendelle and Elsa’s ice palace from Frozen, the royal city of Agrabah and the Cave of Wonders from Aladdin, Prince Eric’s palace and King Triton's underwater castle from The Little Mermaid, and much more. The details in this charming ride make it a true work of art, and it’s even more of a magical experience at night with the beautiful twinkling lights! Storybook Land Canal Boats is absolutely worth experiencing the next time you visit Fantasyland. You can spot one of my favorite Disneyland Hidden Mickeys on this ride.

3) Many guests consider the Disneyland Railroad to be merely a means of transportation, but it also offers great views of the park as well as two engaging dioramas. You’ll enjoy a unique perspective on sights like it’s a small world, the Rivers of America, and more. Between the Tomorrowland and Main Street U.S.A. stations, you’ll encounter the Grand Canyon and Primeval World – Land of the Dinosaurs featuring audio-animatronic dinosaurs. Both kids and adults alike will appreciate the two dioramas that offer captivating visuals, music, and sound effects!

The Disneyland Railroad is a historic ride as one of the opening day attractions at the park. The engines are all named after American locomotive legends (C.K. Holliday, E.P. Ripley, Ernest Marsh, and Fred Gurley) with the exception of the Ward Kimball, which is named after the Disney Animator who inspired Walt Disney’s passion for the railway. The next time you want to rest your feet and escape the crowds, be sure to hop on the Disneyland Railroad to enjoy this underrated experience! Note that the railroad usually closes during Disneyland fireworks.

4) Alice in Wonderland is an underrated Fantasyland dark ride that takes you through scenes from the Alice in Wonderland movie aboard a giant caterpillar. You’ll encounter iconic locations like the White Rabbit’s House, Tulgey Wood, and the Queen’s Garden, along with favorite characters like The Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, and more.

Alice in Wonderland takes you through several scenes with vibrant, engaging visuals and ends with the famous “unbirthday” party from the movie. The ride is extremely immersive and detailed, and it’s unique to Disneyland—you won’t find it at any other Disney park! It’s also one of the best Disneyland rides for kids that we would recommend trying in place of the scariest Disneyland rides for kids.

5) Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room is our final underrated attraction that is worth visiting during your next Disneyland trip. This charming experience located in Adventureland is a theatre-in-the-round show featuring tropical birds, flowers, and Tiki gods that come to life and sing!

The show features over 225 colorful Audio-Animatronics performers, making the musical experience truly a feast for the eyes and ears! Plus, the air-conditioned space is the perfect place to cool off and take a break during a hot or crowded day at the park. Right outside is the Tiki Juice Bar, where you can enjoy a Dole Whip or float while you wait on the patio for the show. See more of our favorite Disneyland desserts and what makes them can’t-miss treats!

The next time you are at Disneyland, make sure to carve out time for some of these underrated experiences that might end up being the best part of your park day. See more of the underrated Disneyland attractions you shouldn’t miss in our guide!

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.