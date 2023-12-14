Toshio Kagami Honored in Special Cavalcade at Disneyland

At the Disneyland Resort, Disney Legend and former CEO of Oriental Land Company Toshio Kagami rode down Main Street, U.S.A., in the Main Street Fire Truck as part of a special cavalcade celebrating and honoring his dedication to the Disney brand.

What's Happening:

About Toshio Kagami:

Toshio Kagami began working on early plans for Tokyo Disneyland more than two decades before its 1983 opening.

In recent years alongside the Disney team, Kagami-san has led the expansion of Tokyo Disneyland and the opening of Toy Story Hotel, in addition to the development of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea and the Fantasy Springs Hotel.

While he recently transitioned the role of CEO to Yumiko Takano, Kagami-san’s legacy will endure with each dream come true and magical moment that guests at Tokyo Disney Resort will experience for generations to come.