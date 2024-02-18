Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “I Am Number Four”

Where else could aliens hide when on the run? Earth of course. This week a look back at the adaptation of I Am Number Four.

Logline

A refugee from the planet Lorien, John Smith is forced to hide on Earth disguised as a regular human teen. He with seven other Lorien’s were sent to Earth to avoid the invading Mogadorians. These eight individuals Lorien’s are referred to as the Garde, and they are the best chance for the survival of Lorien. The Mogoadorians have successfully killed one-three, and now John as number four is next on their hunting list.

With Henri, his protector, bringing him out of their refuge in the south, John ends up in the small town of Paradise, where he meets Sarah, and tries to adapt to a new high school. His burgeoning relationship with Sarah leads to conflict with the football quarterback, but it is the pursuing Mogodorians that John must fear.

Unable to avoid being detected, John must learn to use his emerging powers, protect Sarah, and his new friends in Paradise, and learn to trust Number 6, who appears just in the nick of time to save John and Sarah.

High Praise

Timothy Olyphant as Henri is great. Olyphant can make any part incredible, and his demeanor alone makes his time on screen fun to watch.

What Were They Thinking

I don’t think the producers of I Am Number Four knew what type of movie they were making. This is a sci-fi movie that has a leading character who is mopey and sad, and quite miserable, while also he’s the last great hope for his planet. It’s almost impossible to root for John because I really don’t like him.

This is a huge problem for I Am Number Four. I do not care for Lorien, John’s safety, or the future of the other members of the Garde. If they live or die, it makes no difference to me because I have no connection with John, nor do I care about his safety. I only connected with Olyphant’s Henri, because it was Timothy Olyphant.

The Mogadorians are terrible villains. They look silly. The viewer shouldn’t be laughing at the villains unless the villain's name is Joker.

Dianna Agron is great, but she is wasted in the movie.

Poor Alex Pettyfer is either miscast as John or was not given a viable script that would allow him to shine in the lead role.

Backlot Knowledge

The movie was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Best Book Adaptation. (I’m wondering who ‘the people’ were that voted for this.

Alex Pettyfer won a Teen Choice Award for his work in the film.

The movie is from a book series by Pittacus Lore which had 7 books in total.

Pittacus Lore is a pen name for author James Frey.

This series was being marketed as Twilight for boys. It failed.

for boys. It failed. Alex Pettyfer and Dianna Agron started dating during the filming of the movie. They reportedly broke up a day after the movie was released.

Karen Allan filmed scenes as Sam’s mom, but they were cut from the film.

Sharlto Copley was cast as Henri but had to drop out to scheduling conflicts.

This was the first film released by Touchstone Pictures with the Dreamworks distribution deal.

Agron landed her role through a chance encounter with producer Steven Spielberg at a charity event.

On its opening weekend, the movie earned over $19 million at the box office.

Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Overexposed-Desperate for Something to Watch, Clapper-A Perfect Film For Any Device, Magic Hour– You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Award Worthy– This Film is Cinema.}

I Am Number Four gets the Snub award. It might be based on a popular book series, but the film is not worth the time to invest in watching, and the story itself is not fun. Timothy Olyphant is great, a brilliant actor with talent that is unquestionable.

But Timothy Olyphant can’t save this film, so I will save you some time and recommend you skip it.

Best Quotable Line

“This is the part that I hate the most. The running.”

Call Sheet

Alex Pettyfer as John

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Timothy Olyphant as Henri

Teresa Palmer as Number 6

Callan McAuliffe as Sam

Productions Team:

Directed by D.J. Caruso

Produced by Dreamworks Pictures / Bay Films / Reliance Big Entertainment

Written by Alfred Gough / Miles Millar / Marti Noxon

Release Date: February 18, 2011

Budget: $60 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $55,100,437

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $149,878,437

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at Spike Lee’s World War II drama, Miracle at St. Anna.