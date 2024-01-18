Trailer and Key Art Released for Season Two of the Hulu Original Series “Life & Beth”

The trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth have been released.

What's Happening:

Check out the trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth , which is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer.

, which is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer. The comedy series returns with all ten episodes on Friday, February 16.

Life & Beth Synopsis:

As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems.

Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears?

Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

Cast:

Amy Schumer

Michael Cera

Susannah Flood

Violet Young

Recurring Guest Stars:

Kevin Kane

Yamaneika Saunders

Laura Benanti

Michael Rapaport

LaVar Walker

Sas Goldberg

Arielle Siegel

Rosebud Baker

Credits:

Life & Beth is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Fifth Season.