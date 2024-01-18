Trailer and Key Art Released for Season Two of the Hulu Original Series “Life & Beth”

The trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth have been released.
What's Happening:
- Check out the trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth, which is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer.
- The comedy series returns with all ten episodes on Friday, February 16.
Life & Beth Synopsis:
- As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems.
- Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears?
- Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.
Cast:
- Amy Schumer
- Michael Cera
- Susannah Flood
- Violet Young
Recurring Guest Stars:
- Kevin Kane
- Yamaneika Saunders
- Laura Benanti
- Michael Rapaport
- LaVar Walker
- Sas Goldberg
- Arielle Siegel
- Rosebud Baker
Credits:
- Life & Beth is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.
- The series is produced by Fifth Season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com