Trailer and Key Art Released for Season Two of the Hulu Original Series “Life & Beth”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth have been released.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the trailer and key art for the second season of the Hulu Original series Life & Beth, which is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer.
  • The comedy series returns with all ten episodes on Friday, February 16.

Life & Beth Synopsis:

  • As Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems.
  • Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears?
  • Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

Cast:

  • Amy Schumer
  • Michael Cera
  • Susannah Flood
  • Violet Young

Recurring Guest Stars:

  • Kevin Kane
  • Yamaneika Saunders
  • Laura Benanti
  • Michael Rapaport
  • LaVar Walker
  • Sas Goldberg
  • Arielle Siegel
  • Rosebud Baker

Credits:

  • Life & Beth is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.
  • The series is produced by Fifth Season.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy