Treasure Night Annual Passholder Event Coming to Disneyland Paris

Treasure Night, a new Annual Passholder exclusive event will be coming to Disneyland Paris in March.

Which Land will you choose?: Experience a unique evening supporting your favorite Land: will you join the inhabitants of Thunder Mesa or mingle with the pirates of Adventure Isle? Do you prefer fairy tales or legendary visionaries stories? Make your choice and join the community of your favorite Land!

Stories and characters of the Lands come to life. Guests will have the chance to discover Disneyland Park like they’ve never seen it before, meet the residents and musicians of the various lands and of course the many Disney Characters there just for the night.

Guests will also have access to secret areas of the Lands. Each Land will include an area accessible only by giving the correct password to the inhabitants who guard the entrance! Go looking for it to access Meet and Play areas and festive atmospheres.

Wearing a costume is strongly recommended for the event. Guests are invited to honor their favorite attraction or favorite land by wearing their most beautiful outfits and accessories. Park access with a costume will be possible from 6:30PM.

Four exclusive shows will also take place during the evening to celebrate the Disneyland Park, from Main Street U.S.A. to Central Plaza, with dozens of Disney Characters.

Guests can also extend their evening by accessing the Disneyland Park from 6:30PM, with most attractions accessible and restaurants open before the evening begins.

Treasure Night will be held on March 22 from 9:15PM to 2:00AM.

Pass members will have the option to purchase tickets for up to 2 companions, with tickets priced at €59 per person.

Ticket will be available starting Wednesday, February 14th at 11 AM. Get your tickets here