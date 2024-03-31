Trip Report: Adventures by Disney New Zealand Day 7 – TranzAlpine Train Ride, Brewery Lunch, Hokitka Shopping, Arrival in Franz Josef

We’re on the last Adventures by Disney New Zealand itinerary of the season, as the Southern Hemisphere is entering fall during what I’m used to as Spring. And while that puts the springtime imagery of new life that I’ve grown up with a little out of whack, the seventh day of our trip happened to coincide with Easter. Our Adventure Guides, Dusty and Danny, brought some holiday whimsy to the day by wearing bunny ears (all day) and decorating the inside of our coach.

The Easter Bunny also found us here, delivering a basket full of chocolate eggs and bunnies to our regular coach seats (seats aren’t assigned, but we’ve all become accustomed to specific spots on the bus).

It was then time to say goodbye to our brief stay in Christchurch as we boarded the TranzAlpine Train Ride to Arthur’s Pass. This scenic train ride was the perfect way to introduce ourselves to the Southern Alps, offering stunning vistas from your window.

The train has an open-air car at the front, where Guests can come and go to take glare-free photos. There’s also a small cafe on board that serves small meals and refreshments, including coffee and tea.

It’s possible to take the train all the way to the Tasman Sea, but since the second half of the ride is mostly through tunnels, Adventures by Disney gets off at Arthur’s Pass. Our coach was there waiting for us to complete the rest of the journey above ground. This leg of the journey includes a distinctly Disney moment—going under a waterfall.

“I now present the eighth wonder of the world, the backside of water!” (Yes, our Adventure Guides quoted Jungle Cruise.)

These low-traffic roads contain numerous single-line bridges. Our Guides challenged Guests to count how many they drive over as we make their way toward Queenstown, where the itinerary ends.

No, that’s not a live moa in a field. The ostrich relative is still extinct, but the Arthur’s Pass region has been home to several “sightings,” all of which have been disproven. But if you really want to believe, than here’s a picture of a live moa.

We were also introduced to our second snack of the trip, which happens to be Danny’s favorite – Gingernuts (they’re nut-free ginger biscuits). The Junior Adventures on the trip found them to be “spicy,” but as someone who loves ginger in all forms, I fell in love with them. They’re designed to be dunked in coffee or tea.

We stopped for lunch at Monteith’s Brewing Company in Greymouth. It’s the original home of craft brewing in New Zealand, and all of its brews are made on-site. They even name the tanks, one of which was named after Australian multihyphenate Helen Reddy, star of Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (and her lettering was fittingly green).

We were seated in a private dining area with a buffet featuring highlights from the menu, including garlic bread, french fries, fried fish, and fried chicken strips. Plus, there were caramel brownies for dessert. Everything was delicious.

Each adult Guest was allowed to get two beers, which could also include smaller flights to try a wider variety. I had a glass of cider and it was sweet and tasty.

The next stop on the bus was the small town of Hokitika, which was large during the gold rush, but has now shrunk down to a fraction of its population. However, the area is a hot shopping spot because it’s where pounamu (aka greenstone and jade) is mined. We’ve seen multiple times throughout the trip how this stone is precious to Māori people, and while it’s been for sale at multiple gift shops along the way, Hokitka has it at the best price, with several jewelers in this area that specialize in this material. We chose necklaces styled after Maui’s fishhook and a Koru, a spiral design similar in appearance to the Heart of Te Fiti in Moana, but it’s actually meant to represent the unfurling of a silver fern.

During the last leg of our bus ride to Franz Josef, we watched Moana on the TVs on board the bus. One of the Junior Adventurers became an honorary Wilderness Explorer, distributing our pin of the day featuring Russell from Up. Today’s theme, “Tiki Tour,” is fitting for both the Hokitika shopping experience and our accommodations for the next two nights.

The Te Waonui Forest Retreat is a beautiful resort that celebrates the natural wonders of Franz Josef in addition to Maori culture. Both the interior and exterior of the resort are decorated with hand-carved figures.

All of the guest rooms overlook a private nature garden designed to obstruct the views of other rooms. The resort is only two stories tall, ensuring that your stay feels quiet and peaceful.

And right outside our room is more wood carvings subtly placed amongst the flora.

Tonight's dinner was at The Canopy Restaurant, located on the hotel’s second floor. The menu celebrates New Zealand’s culinary masterpieces, with items such as lamb, steak, and fish. This meal was extra quiet because the Junior Adventurers had their own dinner downstairs just for kids, with the Adventure Guides entertaining them with games and a movie projected on a big screen.

After a full day of travel, tomorrow promises to be the most relaxing yet. Check back each day to follow along on our Adventures by Disney trip to New Zealand.