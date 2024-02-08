A Furious Storm Is Ready To Arrive Near Disney Springs as Typhoon Lagoon Gets Ready To Open Next Month

Walt Disney World has shared that their popular water park, Typhoon Lagoon will be opening once again in a few weeks for guests to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced that their popular water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will be opening after their seasonal refurbishment on March 17th.

As is expected in recent times, Walt Disney World’s other water park, Blizzard Beach

Originally opened in 1989, Typhoon Lagoon is a lush, tropical oasis – according to the story – that was destroyed when a furious storm raged through the region, turning the “resort” into the water park that it has become, complete with water slides for thrills and for families, and a namesake wave pool that creates waves so large that people can actually surf on.

Sandy beaches permeate the region while a calming lazy river traverses through the park similar to the railroads at Disney’s castle parks. Heads up, that shrimp boat trapped atop the mountain (Mount Mayday) erupts fairly consistently, dousing everyone waiting below with water.

At this time, Walt Disney World has not shared any other dates regarding a reopening for Blizzard Beach, or news if the two water parks will both be open simultaneously in the future.

