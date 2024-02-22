Palo and Palo Steakhouse on Disney Cruise Line Update Dress Code

Starting today, there is a dress code update for brunch at Palo and Palo Steakhouse on Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning today, February 2024, Disney Cruise Line has updated the dress code for adult-exclusive restaurants.
  • For brunch at Palo and Palo Steakhouse, dress shorts are now acceptable.
  • As a reminder, adult-exclusive restaurants aboard Disney Cruise Line ships are elegant dining experiences.
  • In turn, guests are requested to dress in a manner consistent with the restaurant’s sophistication.
  • Formal or semi-formal attire is recommended.
  • Also permitted is dress-casual attire with a polished look, such as dress pants, jeans in good condition, collared shirts, dressy tops and lifestyle shoes.
  • Clothing such as T-shirts, swimwear and sports attire are not permitted.

