Palo and Palo Steakhouse on Disney Cruise Line Update Dress Code

Starting today, there is a dress code update for brunch at Palo and Palo Steakhouse on Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, February 2024, Disney Cruise Line has updated the dress code for adult-exclusive restaurants.
- For brunch at Palo and Palo Steakhouse, dress shorts are now acceptable.
- As a reminder, adult-exclusive restaurants aboard Disney Cruise Line ships are elegant dining experiences.
- In turn, guests are requested to dress in a manner consistent with the restaurant’s sophistication.
- Formal or semi-formal attire is recommended.
- Also permitted is dress-casual attire with a polished look, such as dress pants, jeans in good condition, collared shirts, dressy tops and lifestyle shoes.
- Clothing such as T-shirts, swimwear and sports attire are not permitted.
