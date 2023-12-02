Photos/Video: Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Party Aboard Disney Dream

The most wonderful time of the year is proving to be even more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year.

Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party, another brand-new experience on these special sailings, will invite families to the upper decks for a one-of-a-kind celebration at sea filled with good tidings and cheer. This high-energy deck party – thrown by Mickey and Minnie – will feature favorite Disney friends as they celebrate friendship, love and family with a fresh mix of classic and original holiday songs during this special time of year.

The new deck party is just one new experience, guests aboard Very Merrytime cruises can also head to their ship’s atrium on the first night, where guests will gather around the three-deck-tall tree for a new tree lighting ceremony. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will invite guests to sing along to classic holiday tunes, followed by a countdown that will not only make the tree merry and bright, but will also introduce the guest of honor for the cruise, Santa Claus.

In addition to these new holiday offerings, the Disney Cruise Line decks and halls are also filled with boughs of holly from bow-to-stern during Very Merrytime cruises. These guest-favorite sailings will also include:

Beloved Disney characters debuting new holiday attire;

Themed Very Merrytime activities for the entire family;

Carolers singing contemporary versions of songs that celebrate a myriad of holidays; and

Commemorative merchandise and festive food and beverage items.

With cruises from Florida and California, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Very Merrytime sailings this year.

Can’t Make it in 2023? From mid-November through December 2024, the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be decked from bow to stern with holiday cheer and entertainment during Very Merrytime Cruises. Holiday magic will be unwrapped for the whole family with joyful holiday décor; favorite characters in their finest festive attire; themed activities that are merry and bright; and celebrations on deck that are full of holiday spirit.