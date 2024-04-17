Video: Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes Performing at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back, and we were able to get a video of the The Cantina Band, aka Figrin D'an, and the Modal Nodes performing their hit song as they sailed by.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite has officially begun, and we were able to get a video of The Cantina Band, aka Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes.
  • They are performing the song they are most known for as they sail by on a floating barge.
  • Check out the video below.

About Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite: (According to the Disneyland website)

  • For select nights in April and May, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will grant Guests of all ages special after-hours access to Disneyland Park with the purchase of a separate event admission ticket.
  • Enjoy Star Wars Character sightings, event-themed menu selections and exciting entertainment—including a lightsaber instructional and the Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade, a celebration that invites Guests dressed in Star Wars costumes to join in a march down Main Street, U.S.A.
  • Plus, discover special Star Wars-themed photo opportunities, merchandise and more.

Event Details:

  • Location: Disneyland Park
  • Dates: April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7, 9, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM
  • Ticket Price: Starting at $159 per Guest (ages 3+)
  • The ticket to this event also includes admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 PM—that’s 3 hours before the party begins—on the valid date of your ticket. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 PM or later.
  • Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.
  • Disney Genie+ Service is not available during the event.

