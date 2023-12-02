Video: Interview with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto at Morimoto Asia

Ahead of a slew of special events this weekend, I had the chance to speak with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto at his restaurant in Disney Springs, Morimoto Asia, to talk about his relationship with Disney, the aforementioned special events, and more.

First up, let’s take a look at the events taking place this weekend:

On Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd, join Chef Morimoto for a celebration of 100 years of House of Suntory fine whiskeys with the Suntory 100th Anniversary Tasting.

Each evening from 5 – 6:30 PM, a limited number of guests will sample exceptional whiskys alongside delicious small bites.

Later in the evening on December 1st and 2nd, Chef Morimoto will host his highly exclusive “Momokase.”

Beginning at 7 PM, 10 lucky guests each evening will enjoy an intimate seven-course meal personally prepared by the Iron Chef himself, paired with rare bottles from House of Suntory’s signature whisky collection, including the option to upgrade to a ¼-ounce pour from one of only 200 bottles of Yamazaki 55 in the world.

Finally on Sunday, December 3rd, get into the holiday spirit with 12 Beers of Christmas hosted by Chef Morimoto.

Sample 12 amazing beers paired with 12 delicious bites.

Non-alcoholic beverage options for kids make this a family-friendly event.

Choose from two different time slots and either general admission, or a booth with bottled water and a dedicated server.

In addition to Chef Morimoto, I also got to speak with Executive Sous Chef Takeshi Ikeuchi and Chef Yuhi Fujinaga, Director of Culinary at Patina Restaurant Group about the differences of operating a restaurant on Disney property, some favorite dishes, and what to look forward to in 2024 at Morimoto Asia. You can watch the full interview below.

Beginning in January, you’ll be able to purchase this hat at Morimoto Asia, although it won’t be signed.

Thanks again to Morimoto Asia for having me out, and be sure to visit MorimotoAsia.com to see their menu and all upcoming special events.