Video: Lightsaber Meet-Up with Rey at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back, and we were able to get a video of the Lightsaber meet-up with Rey in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the video below.
About Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite: (According to the Disneyland website)
- For select nights in April and May, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will grant Guests of all ages special after-hours access to Disneyland Park with the purchase of a separate event admission ticket.
- Enjoy Star Wars Character sightings, event-themed menu selections and exciting entertainment—including a lightsaber instructional and the Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade, a celebration that invites Guests dressed in Star Wars costumes to join in a march down Main Street, U.S.A.
- Plus, discover special Star Wars-themed photo opportunities, merchandise and more.
Event Details:
- Location: Disneyland Park
- Dates: April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7, 9, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM
- Ticket Price: Starting at $159 per Guest (ages 3+)
- The ticket to this event also includes admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 PM—that’s 3 hours before the party begins—on the valid date of your ticket. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 PM or later.
- Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.
- Disney Genie+ Service is not available during the event.
