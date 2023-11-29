Video: Rey and Chewbacca Provide Lessons in Wookiee Language for Young Star Wars Fans in Disneyland

During a walk and talk around the Disneyland Resort today, we stopped by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and noticed a new development. Rey and Chewbacca posted up in front of an X-Wing and taught lessons in Shyriiwook to young Star Wars fans.

  • The two heroes of the Resistance took some time out of their busy day to teach some younglings a lesson in Shyriiwook, the language of the Wookiees.
  • While many of us have probably tried to do a Chewbacca impression at one point or another, the two characters tried to help develop those skills.
  • Rey explained that Chewbacca is the only Wookiee currently in the Black Spire Outpost so if the First Order hear a Wookiee, they know it’s him.
  • But, now that they’ve taught some guests a bit of the language, they can help to make it more common and confuse the First Order.
  • Check out the lessons below:

  • Watch the full Disneyland Resort walk and talk below:

