Video: Rey and Chewbacca Provide Lessons in Wookiee Language for Young Star Wars Fans in Disneyland

During a walk and talk around the Disneyland Resort today, we stopped by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and noticed a new development. Rey and Chewbacca posted up in front of an X-Wing and taught lessons in Shyriiwook to young Star Wars fans.

The two heroes of the Resistance took some time out of their busy day to teach some younglings a lesson in Shyriiwook, the language of the Wookiees.

While many of us have probably tried to do a Chewbacca impression at one point or another, the two characters tried to help develop those skills.

Rey explained that Chewbacca is the only Wookiee currently in the Black Spire Outpost so if the First Order hear a Wookiee, they know it’s him.

But, now that they’ve taught some guests a bit of the language, they can help to make it more common and confuse the First Order.

Check out the lessons below:

Watch the full Disneyland Resort walk and talk below: