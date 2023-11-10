Video: The Collective 5ive Boy Band Holiday Show Debuts at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Tomorrowland is rocking for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, with the addition of the brand-new boy band, The Collective 5ive, at the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

This boy band, who also perform from time to time at Disney Springs, rocks the season with great holiday hits live in concert, celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!

We caught the first performance of the evening, where the band performed such classics as “This Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” to modern hits like the Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas.”

Watch The Collective 5ive NEW Show at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party:

You can catch The Collective 5ive for yourself at the Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland at the following times, only during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

7:40 p.m.

8:40 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

10:55 p.m.

11:40 p.m.

They rotate with the DJ and characters of Club Tinsel, which has relocated here from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe for this year’s event.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!