Photos: The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Merchandise Collection

Today, the Disneyland Resort celebrated the grand opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the 16th Disney Vacation Club resort. This historic resort, which is the first new Disney Vacation Club resort on the west coast in over ten years, is a great new option for Members and guests to enjoy when visiting the iconic Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

With original artwork from Disney Animation legends throughout, a new pool area, and the just-like-home comforts that Disney Vacation Club is known for, this unique tower is a can’t-miss for Disney fans everywhere. And something else Disney fans and Disney Vacation Club members love, is their merchandise! Luckily, some new items featuring the new logo for the Villas at Disneyland Hotel has appeared at the Disneyland Hotel’s already existing Fantasia shop. It is worth noting that there is no new retail location with the new tower, as some Disney Vacation Club members have come to expect.

Merchandise at the new location runs the gamut from ringer tees and shirts, to magnets and pins. A special set of ears can also be found featuring the aesthetic of the Villas at Disneyland Hotel, as well as new bags from Lug, which Disney fans might recall from the recent Destination D23 event. These bags have not been seen yet, and may very well be the first time that Lug bags have appeared in a Disney Parks retail location for purchase.

Inspired by the creative magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are now open. The all-new tower features 344 thoughtfully themed guest rooms designed to immerse guests in the worlds of classic Disney stories while offering modern, just-like-home amenities only steps away from the Disneyland Resort theme parks. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel features a variety of themed accommodations for families large and small including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas and multi-level grand villas. Each room celebrates the creativity of Disney films including The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, The Princess and the Frog, Fantasia and more. You can find out more about the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel and see many of the accommodations and amenities in our post here.