Photos: Walt Disney Studios Park Construction Update

It’s construction central at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort. Walls, refurbishments, and expansions are afoot as the park receives a multi-year overhaul.

The entrance’s Studio Store is currently closed for refurbishment.

Flying Carpets over Agrabah is receiving a major, top-to-bottom refurbishment as walls cover the attraction.

As the park is getting ready for its major facelift, walls almost cover the park as you exit Studio 1.

Also, Mickey and the Magician remains closed through February 24th.