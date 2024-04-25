Walt Disney World Cirque du Soleil Show “Drawn to Life” Introduces Behind-the-Scenes VIP Ticket Package

Cirque du Soleil will soon offer a premium behind-the-scenes experience for their exclusive Walt Disney World show, Drawn to Life.
What’s Happening:
- Cirque du Soleil will debut its new “Page to Stage Signature Experience” for Drawn to Life at Disney Springs on May 24th.
- The premium behind-the-scenes offering features an intimate look at the show with a backstage tour and artist meet-and-greet, premium show seating, and collectible merchandise.
- Highlights of the “Page to Stage Signature Experience” include:
- Assisted Arrival – A “Page to Stage” host welcomes you to the show, assists with complimentary concessions pickup (including a souvenir popcorn bucket), and escorts you to your premium seating to enjoy the show.
- Meet & Greet – Following the performance, “Page to Stage” guests will meet with some of the show’s talented artists for photos and Q&A.
- Backstage Tour – In the exclusive highlight of the evening, guests will embark on a backstage – and under-the-stage – tour of Drawn to Life, with the opportunity to get an up-close look at some of the show’s intricate costumes and one-of-a-kind props.
- Exclusive Keepsake & Shopping Discount – As a memento of their experience, guests will receive a Drawn to Life gift bag, in addition to receiving a discount off purchases made at the theater’s Cirque du Soleil store.
- The “Page to Stage Signature Experience” will be limited to 9 guests and offered following the second performance on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. (8:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 4:00 pm on Sundays).
- Tickets for the unique experience are $285 for adults and $225 for children, which includes premium seating for a Drawn to Life performance and is inclusive of taxes and fees.
- Tickets are available now on the official Cirque du Soliel website.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Hargrove, Company Manager of Drawn to Life: "We're thrilled to invite guests backstage for an exclusive look at the intricate workings of Cirque du Soleil's captivating production, Drawn to Life. By showcasing the work of our talented artists and skilled technical team, attendees will gain a special insight into the magic that brings this collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney Animation to life."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com