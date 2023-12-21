Walt Disney World Continues the Tradition of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

During this holiday season, Disney is continuing the tradition of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

What’s Happening:

It’s the season of giving, and Disney is celebrating by continuing a tradition that’s more than 75 years in the making, the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

As part of this drive, Disney has donated more than 270,000 toys to children in need, many of which were collected by cast and guests right here at Walt Disney World

In total, the Walt Disney World cast have spent more than 6,400 hours giving back this holiday season, collecting toys, sorting through donations, and distributing gifts to families in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole County.

What’s They’re Saying:

Jen McKechnie, Walt Disney World Cast Member: "It's truly so impressive that Disney has this long history of giving back and I'm grateful that we can help our local community as Disney VoluntEARS – especially because I was born and raised in Central Florida. This is my home. It's where I live, work and play, and it feels like a dream come true that I can help bring these toys that our cast and guests donated to families right here in my hometown."

Nelson Placa, Corporate Social Responsibility Senior Manager at Walt Disney World: "For 100 years, giving has remained at the core of Disney's values – from the food donated to the toys gifted and hours volunteered, it's at the heart of what we do. This holiday season, we are so proud to continue this century-long legacy by delivering joy when and where it's needed most, especially for our neighbors in Central Florida."