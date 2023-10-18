Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Returns Bigger Than Ever in November

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will return Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 as the largest version ever, offering more food and beverage selections than any time in the event’s 14 years.

This year’s event will offer two new themed areas and returning favorites such as popular interactive seminars and live entertainment.

Guests will delight in opportunities to sip and savor more than 25 food offerings from the resort’s award-winning restaurants and over 200 wine, beer and spirits samplings from around the globe.

Tasting booths extend along the resort’s causeway, private lake and private beach, serving from 5:30-9 p.m., accompanied by various live music and entertainment.

New in 2023, and because this year’s event falls over Veterans Day, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has partnered with the charity Friends of Fisher House Orlando, who will receive a charitable contribution from the event.

Orlando Fisher House provides free accommodations for military and veteran families while a loved one is receiving medical treatment.

New immersive themed areas:

Two new themed areas will debut this year: For the Love of Florida and The Rosé Room.

For the Love of Florida will brighten guests’ taste buds as it celebrates local cuisine and ingredients with flavors of the Sunshine State.

Dishes include: Seminole Pumpkin Fry Bread with powdered sugar and warm pumpkin spice sauce Grilled Florida Oysters with housemade kumquat hot sauce and shallot butter Butter Poached Bay Scallops with Florida corn puree, charred scallion vinaigrette, radish threads and shallot butter

The Rosé Room will transport guests to a tranquil garden party, complete with topiaries, roses and classical-style covers of modern-day hits.

The Rosé Room will serve various selections of rosé amidst a pink color palette perfect for sipping – whether still or sparkling.

Featured food:

Guests will find dishes in a variety of cuisines from the resort’s award-winning restaurants, festival-exclusive pop-ups, themed areas and more.

New dishes on the 2023 menu include: Red chile chicken taco with avocado, tomatillo, pico de gallo and queso fresco on corn tortillas from Rosa Mexicano Smoked American Lamb: Hand crafted lamb, smoked cumin and harissa barbeque sauce, roasted black pepper and date puree and pickled mustard greens from Smokin’ D’s BBQ specialty area Gorgonzola cheese filled agnolotti with spiced pear, walnuts, nasturtium and ‘Nduja vinaigrette from Il Mulino Tonnarelli Pasta: House-made tonnarelli pasta, steamed baby clams, roasted tomato sauce, Calabrian chili and guanciale from Amare Congee: Slow-cooked rice porridge, shrimp dumpling, fried shallot, green onion, garlic, and crispy chili flakes from Chinatown specialty area

Returning favorites include: Roasted Linz heritage black angus beef tenderloin with potato puree, pearl onion, Dijon mustard and cognac sauce from Shula’s Steak House Signature classic guacamole en molcajete with fresh tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa from Rosa Mexicano Crispy cauliflower with sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce shoyu from the Beer Garden Dragon roll: Crispy shrimp, yellowfin tuna, Haas avocado and kewpie mayonnaise from Kimonos Baked ricotta cheese, carrot two ways, radish, tomato, and pine nut “gremolata” from Il Mulino

All-new dessert options will include: Triple Chocolate Cherry Ring Flambé with Kirschwasser chocolate sauce and caramelized sesame ice cream Pear Pecan Praline Cake with black fig compote Blood Orange and Raspberry Tart Wild Strawberry Éclair 70% Single Origin Peruvian Chocolate Mousse with mango and passion fruit gel



Upgraded Experiences

Guests looking to enhance their evening can upgrade their experience with two VIP options: The Grand Tasting: Guests will be led through a journey of elite wines curated by Master Sommelier John Blazon, paired with a custom chef’s table menu from the resort’s Executive Chef Dan Herman. The experience takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning with a welcome reception at 2:00pm. VIP Dessert & Champagne Party: This limited-space dessert and champagne reception offers guests the opportunity to experience fireworks viewing and more at the Swan Reserve’s 15th-floor private event space, The Vue, which offers floor-to-ceiling views of all Walt Disney World theme parks. The resort’s pastry team teamed up with its certified sommeliers to pair incredible champagnes and sparkling wines with delectable desserts. The experience takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30-10 p.m. Both experiences can be purchased at FoodandWineClassic.com



Interactive Seminars

An annual fan favorite are the hands-on interactive seminars taught by members of the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.

This year’s classes include: Craft Cocktails Wine Blending Pasta Making It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) Base to Bubbles (Champagne) Beer, Please

All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited.

Live Entertainment

A key element of the event’s street party atmosphere is live musical entertainment found throughout the event. Performances will feature a variety of musical stylings, including classical; jazz; dance and pop music from yesterday and today; blues, soul and classic rock; Motown and more.

Event and Ticket Information