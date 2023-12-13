Ways to Celebrate National Sangria Day at Jaleo Disney Springs

December 20 is National Sangria Day, a day recognizing the refreshing combination of fresh fruit and wine. Jaleo Disney Springs is well known for its collection of signature sangrias and is the perfect place to celebrate this occasion.

What's Happening:

Celebrate National Sangria Day on December 20 at Jaleo Disney Springs.

Here are three different ways that you can join in on the occasion.

Visit Jaleo Disney Springs for Sangria Hour

Enjoy a lazy afternoon at celebrated chef José Andrés’ Disney Springs restaurant that serves a premier selection of sangrias, Spanish wines and savory tapas during its daily Sangria Hour.

From 4 to 6 p.m. at the Matador Bar, guests can indulge in popular items like Patatas Bravas, fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and aioli, or Croquetas de Pollo, traditional Chicken Fritters, plus a fruity and spiced Frozen Sangria.

Enjoy Discounted Prices on Sangrias at Pepe by José Andrés

Until Dec. 30, Pepe by José Andrés will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu.

Perfect for on-the-go dining, Pepe by José Andrés is known for its Spanish food truck fare from international culinary innovator José Andrés.

Guests can indulge in an extensive menu of hot and cold Spanish-style sandwiches like bocatas and bikinis, plus salads, soups, sides and desserts.

For refreshing beverages, white and frozen Spanish sangria are available.

Create one of Jose Andres’ Delicious Sangria Recipes at Home

Celebrate at home with one of Jaleo’s classic sangria recipes — Sangria de Lujo Tinto.

This bold, fruity red wine sangria is made with Jaleo’s recipe of spiced wine, gin, brandy and citrus.

This is a simple, yet delicious recipe that’s perfect for dinner parties or for days of leisure.

At Jaleo Disney Springs, Sangria de Lugo Tinto is prepared tableside for guests, and is another great option for National Sangria Day.